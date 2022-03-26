IN-W vs SA-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India (IN-W) will square off against South Africa (SA-W) in the last league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

India, having won three of their six games, are on the brink of qualification. It’s a must-win game for the Women in Blue, as a win will seal their berth in the semi-finals.

In their last game, India beat Bangladesh comprehensively. Batting first, India posted 229-7, with Yastika Bhatia scoring a fifty. Bangladesh were knocked over 119, with Sneh Rana taking four wickets.

South Africa, meanwhile, have already qualified for the semi-finals. They have won four of their seven games, and their last fixture against West Indies was washed out due to rain. They earned one point, helping them qualify for the knockouts.

Their game against West Indies was reduced to 20-overs per side. After being asked to bat first, the Proteas had a shaky start, losing four wickets inside the first six overs. Mignon du Preez held the innings together by scoring 38, but rain arrived in the 11th over, washing out the game.

Will India Women (IN-W) beat South Africa Women (SA-W)?

IN-W's destiny is in their own hands, as a win against SA-W will see them book their place in the semi-finals. They have looked a better team in the last few games and need to be at their best against the Proteas.

South Africa, meanwhile, struggled against West Indies in their last game and need to improve against India. Their batters might struggle against the Indian spinners. If the Indian team plays to its potential, they should be able to beat South Africa to seal their berth in the semi-finals of the competition.

Prediction: India Women to win.

