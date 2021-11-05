In Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka have found their next true blue superstar

With 16 scalps, Wanindu Hasaranga led the wicket-takers' charts at the 2021 T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka ended their campaign on a high on Thursday, beating defending champions West Indies by 20 runs.

Sri Lanka failed to make it to the semi-finals, but put in an impressive performance, dominating the group stage and playing well in the Super 12s. Some players showed the kind of spark that promises a bright future for Sri Lanka.

Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka were the top two run-scorers in the tournament at the time Sri Lanka completed their match against the West Indies. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was also impressive with the bat.

Maheesh Theekshana's mystery spin is sure to baffle batters for a long time to come, while Dushmantha Chameera has proven to be a handy pacer.

But the star who shone the brightest was the leg-spinning all-rounder Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka cricket has been on a downhill slope for a few years now. One by one, they lost their world class match-winners. First it was Muttiah Muralitharan who was followed by the rocks of their batting lineup in Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.

More recently, it was Rangana Herath and Lasith Malinga's turn to hang up their boots.

To add on to that, Sri Lanka have had umpteen captaincy changes, disciplinary issues and problems with the administration.

But in Hasaranga, they now have someone to guide them out of turmoil and lead them into a bright future.

Wanindu Hasaranga bamboozled batters at the 2021 T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga began the 2021 T20 World Cup with a spell of 2/24 against Namibia. Then, with Sri Lanka down by three wickets early on against Ireland, he smashed 71 off 47 to help push them to a big enough total to defend, showing his credentials with the bat as well.

From then on, Hasaranga took charge with the ball and proved to be largely unplayable. The 24-year-old got most of his wickets through googlies and in fact both his wickets against the Windies came through googlies.

His 16 wicket-haul is a record for a T20 World Cup as he went past compatriot Ajantha Mendis' 15 scalps in the 2012 edition of the tournament.

One of Hasaranga's best performances, unfortunately, came in a defeat, when he ripped through South Africa's middle order with a hat-trick. However, David Miller's explosives saw the Proteas chase the target down in the final over.

Hasaranga's economy rate in the tournament, from eight matches, was 5.2. His display at the T20 World Cup saw him rise to the top of the ICC bowlers' rankings in the shortest format of the game.

Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker in the last season of the Lanka Premier League as well, with 17 scalps. He looks set for a big paycheck when the auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 takes place after the World Cup.

Hasaranga made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second half of the 2021 season, but failed to light the stage on fire, returning wicketless in two matches and going at 10 runs an over.

But after his performances in the World Cup, he is bound to generate plenty of interest.

And when the next edition of the T20 World Cup comes around in Australia in 2022, Hasaranga is sure to be the spearhead of the Sri Lanka bowling attack.

A country that produced spinners like Muralitharan and Herath, Sri Lanka once again seem to have a world class talent in their ranks who is a true superstar.

Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur tweeted after Thursday's game:

"So ends another World Cup..I said yesterday we have shaken up this WC and so proud of everybodies efforts....to see our young players stand up and deliver has been amazing! Yes we have not won it but it is not this teams time YET!"

Mickey Arthur @Mickeyarthurcr1

Yes we have not won it but it is not this teams time YET! So ends another World Cup..I said yesterday we have shaken up this WC and so proud of everybodies efforts....to see our young players stand up and deliver has been amazing!Yes we have not won it but it is not this teams time YET! @OfficialSLC #2022 So ends another World Cup..I said yesterday we have shaken up this WC and so proud of everybodies efforts....to see our young players stand up and deliver has been amazing!Yes we have not won it but it is not this teams time YET! @OfficialSLC #2022

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arthur said it's not Sri Lanka's time yet, but when that time does come, expect Wanindu Hasaranga to be front and center for them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee