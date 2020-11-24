IND v AUS 2020, 1st ODI: Australia's predicted playing XI

Unlike their opposition, Australia have played international cricket and several intra-squad matches in the lockdown era, and will have a fair idea of their team going into the first ODI against India.

While the visitors have only IPL performances as a recent indicator of form, Australia will mostly look for continuity after their tour of England in September. Despite Kane Richardson's withdrawal from the squad, Australia can boast of a full-strength line-up to counter the Men in Blue.

With a squad packed with all-rounders, and with some of the highest-ranked bowlers and batsmen in their ranks, expect the Aussies to go into the series as favourites by a small margin. There is a glut of players, particularly in the middle order, who may not get a chance at all.

Here is the playing XI for Australia against India in the first of three ODI games.

Openers: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c)

Warner, Finch and Smith make up the backbone of the Australian batting order.

The most yawningly simple decision in this prediction is that of the openers. Finch is the first name on the team sheet as the skipper. Partnering him is someone who has been one of Australia's key men over the years, with great IPL 2020 form to boot.

Had David Warner not been banned for life from Australian captaincy after the Cricket Australia cultural review, he would also have occupied an important position in the leadership group.

While Aaron Finch did not have the best IPL and even his place in the RCB lineup towards the end, he will be batting in his comfort zone. The duo will look to recreate their scintillating partnership of 258 that won them the match against India by 10 wickets earlier this year.

The other players who could take up an opening role include Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade. However, the team management is unlikely to tinker with a successful combination.