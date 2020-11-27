IND v AUS 2020, 1st ODI: Interesting stats and records from the game

Australia walloped India by 66 runs in the 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Riding on the back of tons by Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, the hosts notched up a massive total of 374/6 before inspired spells of bowling from Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa sealed the win.

Over the course of the 1st ODI between India and Australia, many interesting records were set. Here are some of the best stats and records from the game.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Interesting stats and records

Australia v India - ODI Game 1

Aaron Finch registered his 6th ODI ton as Australian captain to move to second all-time, behind only Ricky Ponting (21). Steve Smith and Michael Clarke, both of whom scored 5 hundreds as Australian captain, were surpassed by Finch.

With his 17th ODI hundred, Finch also moved to 4th all-time on the ODI tons for Australia list, surpassing Adam Gilchrist (16). The 34-year-old is behind Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner (18) and Mark Waugh (18).

During his knock of 90, Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian (and fifth-fastest overall) to the milestone of 1,000 ODI runs. He took only 857 balls to accomplish the feat, and is behind Andre Russell (767), Luke Ronchi (807), Shahid Afridi (834) and Corey Anderson (854). The all-rounder's score was also the highest by an Indian batting at No. 6 or below.

The Indian bowlers have conceded opening stands of 85, 93, 106 and 156 in their last 4 ODIs. Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up the wicket of Finch in this game, has managed only 2 scalps over the course of 7 ODIs in 2020. He hasn't taken a single wicket in the first powerplay in almost 30 overs.

Advertisement

Steve Smith's scores in his ODIs against India read as follows: 47, 105, 149, 46, 41, 51, 28, 1, 59, 63, 3, 16, 69, 98, 131, 105. In 16 innings, he has managed 12 40-plus scores and 4 centuries. Smith also recorded the third-fastest ton (61 balls) by an Australian in ODIs, behind Glenn Maxwell (51 balls) and James Faulkner (57 balls).

Adam Zampa registered his second-best ODI figures of 4/54 in this game, beaten only by the 4/43 he took against Pakistan last year. In sharp contrast, Mitchell Starc is averaging over 40 with the ball for the first time ever in a calendar year.

Australia's total of 374/6 is the third-highest score ever registered by a team against India, after 438/4 by South Africa in 2015 and 411/8 by Sri Lanka in 2009. The match aggregate of 682 runs in this game is the second-highest in an ODI in Australia, surpassed only by the 688 runs that were scored in an Australia-Sri Lanka game in 2015.

India lost their 4th ODI on the trot - the first time since January 2016 that they have lost 4 in a row. However, during the game, they managed to put on the fastest team fifty in their ODI history (4.1 overs).