IND v AUS 2020, 2nd ODI: Interesting stats and records from the game

Australia cruised to a 51-run win in the 2nd ODI against India to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

A complete batting performance, along with a 3-wicket haul from Pat Cummins, saw the hosts post 389/4 in their 50 overs. Although Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored fifties, India fell well short in the end and now have only pride to play for in the final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Over the course of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia, many interesting records were set. Here are some of the best stats and records from the game.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Interesting stats and records

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

For the first time ever, all the batsmen in India's top seven scored above 20 in an ODI innings. Australia, on the other hand, set a record for 5 batsmen of a single team scoring above 60. Understandably, they ended up on the winning side.

Josh Hazlewood has now dismissed Virat Kohli in each of the last 3 ODIs they've played against each other. In 5 innings against the Aussie pacer, the Indian skipper has managed 29 runs at a strike rate of 63.04.

Mitchell Starc has taken 49 wickets at an average of 14.82 in the 2015 World Cup and the 2019 World Cup combined. In all other ODIs since the end of the 2015 edition, he has taken 80 wickets at an average of 30.80.

For the first time ever in ODI cricket, the top 3 of a team (Warner, Finch and Smith) each score 50+ in two consecutive matches.

In ODIs in 2020, Glenn Maxwell has scored 294 runs at a strike rate of 143.81 - scores of 77(59), 1(8), 108(90), 45(19), 63*(29). In contrast, he scored just 108 runs in IPL 2020 at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 101.88.

Only three times in the history of ODI cricket have five batsmen scored over 50 in the same innings. Two of these records were set by Australia, and incidentally, the five batsmen in question were the top five in the batting order. In the 2nd ODI against India, Finch, Warner, Smith, Labuschagne and Maxwell all registered 50s.

Steve Smith became the fourth batsman to score three consecutive ODI hundreds against India, with the others being Zaheer Abbas, Nasir Jamshed and Quinton de Kock.

In the innings before the first of these three tons, Smith managed 98. His scores in his ODIs against India read as follows: 47, 105, 149, 46, 41, 51, 28, 1, 59, 63, 3, 16, 69, 98, 131, 105 and 104. Since 2013, Smith has won 6 Man of the Match awards against India in international games. No one else has even won 4.

India went wicketless in the first powerplay for the 5th successive ODI game on the trot. In their last 14 ODIs, they've managed to pick up just 5 wickets. For the first time ever, the Men in Blue conceded opening stands of over 100 in three consecutive matches. They've also allowed 50+ opening stands in 5 consecutive innings.