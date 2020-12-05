IND v AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: India's predicted playing XI

After beating Australia by 11 runs in the 1st T20I, India head back to Sydney in an attempt to seal the 3-match series.

Virat Kohli went for a batting-heavy line-up in the previous game, with Washington Sundar coming in to bat at No. 8 and only 5 bowling options in the playing XI. However, an injury to Ravindra Jadeja means that India will have to play the remaining two matches with one less batting option.

Keeping this change in mind, here is what India's playing XI for the 2nd T20I against Australia could look like.

Openers: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was one of the few batsmen who looked at home in the 1st T20I, and should retain his place at the top of the order after a 40-ball 51. He consolidated the innings post the dismissals of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, and will be key for India once again.

Rahul will be partnered by Dhawan, who was beaten all ends up by an excellent Mitchell Starc out-swinger in the previous game. The southpaw has Mayank Agarwal knocking on the door for the other opener's spot, and he'll need to put in an improved performance against the Aussies in the 2nd T20I.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya

Manish Pandey

Although he has scored numerous fifties in the recent past, captain Virat Kohli has been in patchy form and will want to get back to his dominant best in the 2nd T20I. The 32-year-old chipped a catch back to Mitchell Swepson in the previous game and walked back for just 9 runs. With talk surrounding his captaincy growing with every game, he'll want to lead from the front and take India to a series win.

Sanju Samson walked in at No. 4 and played a few authoritative shots before finding the fielder at cover for just 23 runs, but he should retain his place in the XI. The young batsman also took an excellent catch in the outfield and remains a key component of the Indian team in the T20I format.

Manish Pandey was one of India's worst performers in the 1st T20I, as he managed only 2 off 8 balls and spilled a tough chance while fielding in the circle. With Shreyas Iyer waiting in the wings for an opportunity, the 31-year-old must put in an improved performance with the bat in the game on Sunday.

Both Samson and Pandey are expected to be given another opportunity in the 2nd T20I, and Iyer could make his way back into the team for the final game if one of them fail.

Hardik Pandya has proven himself to be capable of playing as a specialist batsman, and although he couldn't get going in the 1st T20I, there are no doubts regarding his place in the playing XI.