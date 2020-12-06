IND v AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Interesting stats and records from the game

India pulled off a thrilling 6-wicket win over Australia in the 2nd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Riding on the back of stellar performances from Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. They will now have the opportunity to rest some of their key players for the 3rd T20I, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Over the course of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia, many interesting records were set. Here are some of the best stats and records from the game.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Interesting stats and records

Hardik Pandya in action.

India won their 9th consecutive T20I match (10th consecutive away from home), and this is their best-ever run in the format to date. They've won 7 games in a row on 3 separate occasions. Afghanistan hold the record for the longest win streaks (12 games in 2018-19 and 11 games in 2016-17). India equalled Pakistan's run of 9 wins in 2018.

India have won the last 8 matches that they've chased in T20Is. Against Australia, the Men in Blue have chased on 12 occasions and come out victorious 8 times (1 game ended without a result). India's chase of 195 in the 2nd T20I was also their third-highest against the Kangaroos after 198 (Sydney, 2016) and 202 (Rajkot, 2013), and it was also the second-highest overall on Australian soil.

Since the 2016 World Cup, India have won T20I series in Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Ireland. They've won 43 of 60 completed T20Is - a win percentage of 71.66%. The two-time World Cup winners are the only team to have beaten Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a T20I match (twice).

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win T20I series in England, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. He joined Faf du Plessis as the only captains to have won a Test, ODI and T20I series Down Under. Interestingly, he also holds this distinction of having won series in all 3 formats in West Indies and Sri Lanka.

With his 52-run knock in the 2nd T20I against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan went past Suresh Raina on the list of highest T20I run-getters for India. The opener now has 1,641 runs in the format, and he is the most prolific left-hander to have played for the country in T20I cricket.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal has now conceded over 50 runs in a T20I innings 3 times, which is the most by any Indian bowler. He is followed by Krunal Pandya and Mohammed Siraj, who have achieved the dubious distinction twice each. However, the leg-spinner joined Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the leading wicket-takers for India in the T20I format.

Matthew Wade scored his 2nd T20I fifty in this game, and both have come against India (the first one came in 2012). The wicket-keeper also recorded the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian against India (25 balls).

T Natarajan is the only Indian bowler to have taken a wicket in the powerplay over the course of the white-ball leg of the tour of Australia. The left-armer scalped Marnus Labuschagne in the 3rd ODI, before sending back D'Arcy Short in the 2nd T20I.