IND v AUS 2020, 3rd ODI: 3 players who can replace David Warner as an opener for Australia

Australia currently have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series against India, and they might opt to rest a number of players for the 3rd ODI ahead of the T20I and Test series.

One change that the 5-time world champions might be forced to make is replacing David Warner, who limped off the field with a groin injury in the second innings of the 2nd ODI. The southpaw has been in stellar form in the series so far, and has scored fifties in both the games. In fact, the top three of a batting lineup have each scored fifty-plus in two consecutive ODIs for the first time ever.

Although Warner is a key component of the side, Australia have a number of world-class players who can step up and partner captain Aaron Finch at the top of the order. Here are 3 players who could replace David Warner as an opener for the 3rd ODI against India.

3. Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has faced only one ball in this series so far, as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 1st ODI and then missed the second with a side strain. However, reports claim that the all-rounder will be fit enough to play the 3rd ODI as a specialist batsman, and he might walk into the playing XI as a straight swap for Warner.

Stoinis had a memorable 2019/20 Big Bash League season in which he finished as the leading run-getter with 705 runs in 17 matches. He also broke the record for the highest individual score in BBL history - an unbeaten 147 from 79 balls consisting of 13 fours and 8 sixes.

Stoinis even played a stellar match-winning knock for the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of this year's Indian Premier League against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 31-year-old has sufficient experience opening the batting, and could easily do so on the international stage as well.

2. Marnus Labuschagne

Since becoming Test cricket's first-ever concussion substitute in the 2019 Ashes, Marnus Labuschagne has established himself as one of the key components of Australia's middle order in the longer formats of the game.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 466 runs at an average of 42.36 in the 12 ODIs that he has played so far, has the right technique and temperament to succeed at the top of the order in place of Warner. He is also in good form, having scored a fluent 70 while batting at No. 4 in the 2nd ODI.

Labuschagne has always proven to be up to the fight, and recently expressed his willingness to be moved to an opening slot if the need arises.

"Certainly, if I got asked to open the batting, absolutely it's an opportunity that I would enjoy doing. We'll wait and see how our team shapes up for the next game and see the balance of the side, but yeah I would love doing it," he said.

1. Alex Carey

Alex Carey has moulded himself into a quality finisher for Australia in ODI cricket, and as a result of his own prowess towards the end of the innings, has been demoted in the batting order. In this series against India, he managed an unbeaten 17 in the 1st ODI and didn't get to bat in the 2nd.

Carey has been excellent in the Big Bash League as an opener, and is a key component of the Adelaide Strikers' batting lineup. The wicket-keeper is also a left-hander, which makes him a like-for-like replacement for Warner and maintains the right-left combination at the top of the order for Australia.

Carey has a solid technique and the ability to play long innings, and Australia have a number of lower-order batsmen who can finish innings in his absence. We might see him get his first proper taste of action in the middle during the final game of the 3-match ODI series, which concludes at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.