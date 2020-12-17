IND v AUS 2020: 5 highest totals in Day-Night Test Matches

Australia played the first-ever pink-ball Test match back in 2015 and have been at the forefront of Day-Night games ever since. All their matches have been at home so far, but nevertheless, the Aussies have a 100% win record with pink-ball.
Interestingly, no day-night Test match has ended up in a draw till date.
The first Test between India and Australia is underway at the Adelaide Oval. While India face the wrath of the Aussie pacers in their first pink-ball test Down Under, let's have a look at the five highest team totals in Day-Night Tests:
1. 589-3 d: Australia against Pakistan - Adelaide, 2019
With David Warner scoring a massive 335 and Marnus Labuschagne chipping in with a handy 162, Australia stormed their way to a mammoth total against Pakistan in the final Test of the two-match series.
2. 579-3 d: Pakistan against West Indies - Dubai 2016
In a record-breaking performance for his team, Pakistan opener Azhar Ali scored his maiden triple-ton, remaining not out at 302.
With handy contributions from Sami Alam, Shafiq and Babar Azam - Pakistan posted a humongous 579 on the scoreboard before declaring the innings.
3. 514-8 d: England against West Indies - Birmingham 2017
In the first Test of the England-West Indies series, the hosts thrashed the visitors by an innings and 209 runs.
The ever-dependable Alastair Cook scored a massive 243 while Joe Root scored 136 from 189 deliveries to power England to their highest pink-ball Test total.
4. 482: Sri Lanka against Pakistan - Dubai 2017
In reply to Pakistan's score of 262 in the pink-ball Test, Sri Lanka scored a massive 482 backed by Dimuth Karunaratne's score of 196 off 405 balls. This is Sri Lanka's highest team total in a Day/Night test so far.
5. 442-8 d: Australia against England - Adelaide 2017
The high scoring Adelaide Oval has been great for the Aussies in terms of Day-Night Test performances.
An all-round performance by the Aussies led by Shaun Marsh's 126 off 231 deliveries helped the hosts put up 442 runs on the scoreboard - their second-highest total in pink-ball Tests.
India v Australia 2020
Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the five-day affair. It's interesting to note that India have never lost a Test under Kohli after winning the toss.
The Day-Night Test at Adelaide unfolds a new chapter in the rivalry between the two cricketing sides.Published 17 Dec 2020, 14:00 IST