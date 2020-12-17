IND v AUS 2020: 5 highest totals in Day-Night Test Matches

Australia played the first-ever pink-ball Test match back in 2015 and have been at the forefront of Day-Night games ever since. All their matches have been at home so far, but nevertheless, the Aussies have a 100% win record with pink-ball.

Interestingly, no day-night Test match has ended up in a draw till date.

The first Test between India and Australia is underway at the Adelaide Oval. While India face the wrath of the Aussie pacers in their first pink-ball test Down Under, let's have a look at the five highest team totals in Day-Night Tests:

1. 589-3 d: Australia against Pakistan - Adelaide, 2019

With David Warner scoring a massive 335 and Marnus Labuschagne chipping in with a handy 162, Australia stormed their way to a mammoth total against Pakistan in the final Test of the two-match series.

2. 579-3 d: Pakistan against West Indies - Dubai 2016

In a record-breaking performance for his team, Pakistan opener Azhar Ali scored his maiden triple-ton, remaining not out at 302.

With handy contributions from Sami Alam, Shafiq and Babar Azam - Pakistan posted a humongous 579 on the scoreboard before declaring the innings.

3. 514-8 d: England against West Indies - Birmingham 2017

In the first Test of the England-West Indies series, the hosts thrashed the visitors by an innings and 209 runs.

Advertisement

The ever-dependable Alastair Cook scored a massive 243 while Joe Root scored 136 from 189 deliveries to power England to their highest pink-ball Test total.

4. 482: Sri Lanka against Pakistan - Dubai 2017

In reply to Pakistan's score of 262 in the pink-ball Test, Sri Lanka scored a massive 482 backed by Dimuth Karunaratne's score of 196 off 405 balls. This is Sri Lanka's highest team total in a Day/Night test so far.

5. 442-8 d: Australia against England - Adelaide 2017

The high scoring Adelaide Oval has been great for the Aussies in terms of Day-Night Test performances.

An all-round performance by the Aussies led by Shaun Marsh's 126 off 231 deliveries helped the hosts put up 442 runs on the scoreboard - their second-highest total in pink-ball Tests.

A ruthless Day 5 display from Australia sees them bowl England out for 233 to win the 2nd #Ashes Test by 120 runs to go 2-0 up in the series.https://t.co/1ovusdpH52 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/NbtndJUcue — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2017

India v Australia 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the five-day affair. It's interesting to note that India have never lost a Test under Kohli after winning the toss.

The Day-Night Test at Adelaide unfolds a new chapter in the rivalry between the two cricketing sides.