Ind v Aus 2020: 5 records Virat Kohli could eclipse in the T20I series

The much-awaited clash between the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team and the mighty Australians will get underway from Friday, November 27. The tour kicks off with the ODI series which will be played at Sydney and Canberra. The 50-over series will be followed by three T20I internationals, with the matches set to take place at the same two aforementioned venues.

In terms of T20I cricket, there's not much competition that comes close to what Virat Kohli has achieved in the shortest format of the game. The Indian skipper has already notched up several accolades to his name, and with three T20Is coming up in December, Virat Kohli has a chance to enter the record books yet again.

In this article, let’s take a look at five milestones which could be eclipsed by Virat Kohli during the T20I series against Australia.

Which records will Virat Kohli break in the T20I series?

1 – Virat Kohli needs just one more Man of the Match (MOM) award to surpass Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi and become the player with most MOM awards. Virat Kohli has received the award 12 times in 82 matches while Nabi has won an equal number of awards from 78 matches. Kohli has also won the Man of the Series during away tournaments six times, which is the most for any player.

2 – If Virat Kohli scores two more half-centuries, he will surpass his teammate Rohit Sharma, who currently has the most number of T20I fifties. Rohit, who is not in the current T20I squad, has 25 fifty-plus scores from 108 matches, while Kohli has 24 fifties from 82 matches.

2 – Suresh Raina has taken 42 catches and currently holds the record for an Indian cricketer with the most number of catches as an outfielder. Virat Kohli is just behind him with 41 catches and needs just two more to surpass Raina.

59 – With an average of 50.80, Virat Kohli is just behind Babar Azam who has the best career average in T20I cricket with 50.93. If the Indian captain scores 59 runs in the first match against Australia, he will surpass Azam and hold the record for highest average for a batsman in T20Is.

206 – Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20I cricket with 2794 runs from 82 matches. He requires just 206 more runs to become the first batsman to reach the 3000-run milestone in T20I cricket.

