IND v AUS 2020: Adelaide Oval pitch report and weather conditions

After a break of over nine months, the Indian cricket team will don the whites again to take the field against Australia at Adelaide Oval this Thursday. The first match of this ICC World Test Championship series will be a day/night affair, marking India's first pink-ball Test on foreign soil.

Adelaide Oval has hosted four pink-ball Test matches so far, with the home team emerging victorious on all four occasions. The venue hosted the first-ever day/night Test between Australia and New Zealand in 2015. Since then, England, South Africa, and Pakistan have played pink-ball Tests on this ground.

Talking about the Indian cricket team's pink-ball experience, Virat Kohli's men have played only one day/night Test match, where they defeated Bangladesh by an innings. The visitors have fond memories of playing in Adelaide as they had won their previous Test on this ground by 31 runs.

With Adelaide Oval set to host a historic Test match, here's a look at the venue's pitch report and weather conditions.

Adelaide Oval pitch report

Steve Smith was back doing what he does best on the eve of the first #AUSvIND Test in Adelaide.



As mentioned before, Adelaide Oval has played host to four days/night Tests. The fast bowlers and the batsmen dominated the first phase of the pink-ball games, while the spin bowlers achieved much success in the latter stages.

In the previous Test at this venue, David Warner scored a triple century against Pakistan, and Marnus Labuschagne aggregated 162 runs for the home team. Shaheen Afridi was the only Pakistani bowler who could take wickets in the first innings.

Trailing by 589 runs, Pakistan lost all their wickets for 302 runs, courtesy of Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul. Yasir Shah scored a hundred for the visitors. Australia enforced a follow-on, and Nathan Lyon's five-wicket haul ensured that the Aussies do not bat again.

Adelaide Oval weather conditions

There are no chances of rain in Adelaide during the five days of the Test match. The sky will remain partly cloudy, with the temperature looming around 23 degrees Celsius.