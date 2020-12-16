IND v AUS 2020: Adelaide Oval Test records

The Indian cricket team will don the whites for the first time in over nine months when they clash swords with Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli's men will play their first overseas day/night Test match, and the odds are stacked against them because the home team has not lost a single pink-ball game.

So far, four countries have tried their luck in day/night Tests against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. However, New Zealand, South Africa, England, and Pakistan all bowed down to the mighty Aussies. In the last Test match on this ground, Australia bulldozed Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs.

Opening batsman David Warner recorded a memorable triple ton, while Marnus Labuschagne backed him up with 162 runs. Mitchell Starc scalped six wickets in the first innings, and Nathan Lyon picked up five in the second to seal the deal for Australia.

Talking about the Adelaide Oval's history, this stadium has hosted 78 Test matches in Australia since 1884. The home team has been quite successful on this ground, having won over 50% of the games. However, the Indian cricket team handed them a rare defeat at Adelaide two years ago.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 123 runs in the first innings as the visitors posted 250 runs on the board. A clinical effort from the bowlers gave the Indian cricket team a 15-run lead.

Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara scored half-centuries in the second innings as Australia received a target of 323 runs. Shaun Marsh aggregated 60 runs, while the tail-enders put up a solid show with the bat to take the Aussies close to the target. However, they eventually lost the match by 31 runs.

Adelaide Oval Test Records

Here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous Test played at Adelaide Oval.

Stadium Name: Adelaide Oval

City: Adelaide

Test Matches Played: 78

Matches Won by Australia: 41

Matches Won by touring team: 18

Matches Drawn: 19

Highest Individual Score: 335* - David Warner vs Pakistan, 2019

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/43 - Albert Trott vs England, 1895

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 14/199 - Clarence Grimmett vs South Africa, 1932

Highest Team Score: 674 - Australia vs India, 1948

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Australia vs West Indies, 1951

Highest Successful Run Chase: 315/6 - Australia vs England, 1902

Head to Head at the Adelaide Oval: Matches - 12, Won by Australia - 7, Won by India - 2, Drawn - 3