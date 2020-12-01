Australia have dominated both their ODI fixtures over India so far and have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They go into the third game in a confident mood, with star batsman Steve Smith in especially scintillating form, having smashed two 62-ball centuries.

Smith has been the wrecker in chief for the Aussies but has also received more than enough support from the likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell in the batting department.

However, David Warner will take no part in the third ODI and the upcoming three-match T20I series, having suffered an unfortunate injury during the previous game.

With the ODI series already in their kitty, Australia have decided to rest their pace spearhead Pat Cummins for this encounter.

This match will present a great opportunity to fringe players to showcase their skills at the highest level.

The Manuka Oval at Canberra is the venue for the third ODI and has historically been a batting paradise. Scoring 300+ is almost a given for the side batting first as the last four first innings totals registered have been 378, 348, 411, and 372.

Considering all these factors, we can expect a high-scoring thriller between the two sides on Wednesday.

Australia and India last played an ODI match at Canberra during India's tour Down Under in 2015/2016. It was the fourth game of a five-match ODI series.

The hosts won the contest by 25 runs. Australia had scored 348/8 powered by a century from Aaron Finch(107) and half-centuries from David Warner(93) and Steve Smith(51).

India fought valiantly but eventually got all-out for 323 in 49.2 overs. Virat Kohli(106) and Shikhar Dhawan(126) hit centuries, but none of them could carry on and take India past the target.

For the upcoming match, Australia will make two changes to their playing XI. As mentioned earlier, team management has rested Pat Cummins to manage his workload ahead of the Test series while Warner misses out due to an injury.

Sean Abbott had been in great form in Sheffield Shield cricket, having picked up 14 wickets in three matches. Ideally, he would be a suitable replacement for Cummins in the playing XI for Wednesday's game.

Left-handed wicket-keeping batsmen Mathew Wade might replace injured David Warner at the top of the order. Apart from these two changes, Australia's team combination should remain the same as the previous matches.

Australia has an unbeaten record at Manuka Oval in ODI cricket. When they enter the field tomorrow, they will look to extend that run and whitewash India for the first time in the ODI format.

Ideal XI: Aaron Finch(c), Mathew Wade, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood