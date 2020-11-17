Ind v Aus 2020: 'Australian cricket still has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity of races,' says Usman Khawaja

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has opined that the Australian team still has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity of races, but finds solace that it is moving in the right direction.

He complimented the women’s team which has been demonstrating solidarity for the Indigenous culture, for taking the lead in this matter.

Usman Khawaja made his comments after Cricket Australia (CA) announced that the men’s cricket team will take part in a barefoot circle ahead of the series against India. This gesture is meant to be a statement against racism and a celebration of the Indigenous culture in Australia.

The 33-year-old said that he was proud of his Pakistani roots and believed everyone should feel the same about their own heritage.

“Love the initiative from CA and women's team to lead the charge. Just like I'm proud of where my family came from, so should everyone else. Australian cricket still has a long way to go. But hopefully we are all heading in the right direction,” Khawaja tweeted.

Love the initiative from CA and women's team to lead the charge. Just like I'm proud of where my family came from, so should everyone else. Australian cricket still has a long way to go. But hopefully we are all heading in the right direction! #inclusivity 🙏🏾 https://t.co/sBZztpnu3W — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 17, 2020

Taking a cue from the women’s team, the Australian men’s side will also wear a special jersey during the T20I series against India to recognize the Aboriginal people of Australia, and encourage their involvement in the game.

JUST IN: Australia will wear an Indigenous shirt for their upcoming Dettol T20 series against India.



Details: https://t.co/hvo9DcCwLe pic.twitter.com/BET8kIvtzd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 11, 2020

Usman Khawaja had opened up about racism in Australian cricket earlier

Usman Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan and moved to Australia when he was five, had spoken about racism in Australian cricket earlier.

Talking to cricket.com.au, Khawaja had opened up about how he had to face certain stereotypes like being lazy and slow in the field due to his origins. Khawaja had said that cricketing circles were moving on from that, but still had a long way to go.

“I always had that ‘lazy’ undertone when I was growing up, and I think part of that was my relaxed nature, but part of it was also because I was Pakistani, and subcontinent people were seen as lazy. Running has never been natural to me, so when we used to do lots of fitness testing, I wasn’t as good as everyone else. When you put that against where I was from, that did play against me,” Khawaja had revealed earlier.

Usman Khawaja has played 44 Tests, 40 ODIs and 9 T20Is for Australia till date. He is also the current captain of the Queensland side.