With the series lost, Australia will play the final T20I against India on Tuesday for pride. In the second match, they helplessly watched as a collective team-effort along with with Pandya's belligerent onslaught helped India chase down a stiff target of 195.

Australia can take some positives from the game and hope for an improved performance on Tuesday.

Stand-in skipper Mathew Wade was phenomenal with the bat and led the way for his team during the Aussie innings. He was ably supported by Steve Smith, who continued his good form in this series. All-rounders Henriques, Maxwell, and Stoinis provided the finishing touches to take their team to a daunting total of 194-5 in 20 overs.

An explosive innings at the top from Australia's newest captain Matthew Wade! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/edWNYMsA9b — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

The Bowling contingent let the Australian team down in the second T20I. Only Mitchell Swepson bowled decently and ended with 1-25 in 4 overs. All the other bowlers were highly expensive and went for plenty of runs. In hindsight, Wade could have made better use of Henriques bowling in this game.

Ideal Australian Team Xi

Moises Henriques was the Australian team's best bowler in the first T20I, but he bowled only one over on Sunday. Debutant Daniel Sams had a day to forget as he was taken to cleaners by Hardik Pandya in the 20th over. Andrew Tye started well but withered away in his second spell of bowling. They will look to continue with the same attack for the upcoming match. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon will get a game if Zampa gets a rest.

If fit, Aaron Finch will walk into the XI and replace the underperforming opener D'Arcy Short. Mathew Wade and Finch will open the batting for their side. In case Finch is ruled out of the match, then Stoinis will step up and take the opening slot.

Other than that one change, the batting department will likely remain the same. The Australian team is in a mini rut in T20I's as they have now lost 4 out of their last 5 T20I matches. They would like to get out of that rut as soon as possible by winning the 3rd T20I. Also at SCG, the venue for this game, the Australian team has never won against India in T20I cricket. They have lost in all the 3 matches against India till now at this venue.

Australian team XI: Aaron Finch(c), Mathew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson