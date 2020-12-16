IND v AUS 2020: 'Beating India in India in 2004 was the Mt Everest of my career' - Justin Langer

With the most awaited Test series of 2020 set to begin in a couple of days, the excitement is sky-high. For the Australian head coach, Justin Langer, the rich background of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is one of the reasons for this excitement.

Both strong international competitors, India and Australia have beaten each other only once in away conditions. Justin Langer's Australian team defeated India 2-1 in its backyard in 2004. The Indian cricket team returned the favour in the last edition, thumping the Baggy Greens with the same scoreline.

“This is a great series, a great rivalry that has been built up for a long time between Australia and India... A great rivalry for world cricket, I think,” Justin Langer said at a virtual media interaction.

“I’ve said many times, beating India in India in 2004 was the Mt Everest of my career because we knew how hard it was!” Langer added.

A series win in 2018 was very important for India's cricket: Justin Langer

Indian cricketers, over the years, have found it difficult to cope with the extra pace and bounce Down Under. On the other hand, besides the daunting spin-mines, Aussie players also face difficulty in Indian heat.

Justin Langer spoke about how Virat Kohli and Co.'s victorious campaign in 2018-19 was a watershed moment in India's cricketing history.

“In the past, India has found it hard to win over here (in Australia). I guess I’ve never heard Virat (Kohli) say it but beating us over here last time (2018-19)... These moments are very important in each of our cricket, whether as individuals or as a collective experience,” he observed.

The rivalry is only getting bigger with every passing day, especially with the IPL and limited-overs competitions that have featured cricketers from these two cricketing nations.

The first Test of the four-match series is set to begin on 17 December, 2020.