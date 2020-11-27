IND v AUS 2020: David Warner entertains fans in the crowd with steps from famous song 'Butta Bomma' [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner played a fantastic knock against the Indian cricket team today. The left-handed batsman was then spotted performing a few steps of the 'Butta Bomma' song in the outfield during India's innings.

Fans returned to cricket stadiums after a long break of eight months. The fans sitting in the Sydney Cricket Ground's front rows captured David Warner's dance moves on their smartphones, and one of them shared the video on Twitter.

The clip has gone viral on the social media platform, gaining over 11,000 likes and nearly 70,000 views.

Buttabomma and Warner Never Ending Love Story 😂😂♥️.#AUSvIND @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/TjEeMKzgt3 — M A N I (@Mani_Kumar15) November 27, 2020

David Warner had performed this dance along with his wife Candice Warner during the strict lockdown period in April-May. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper gained immense popularity on various social media platforms because of his entertaining performances.

David Warner and the rest of the Australian team sink India in Sydney

David Warner scored a match-winning half-century against the Indian cricket team at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The southpaw aggregated 69 runs off 76 deliveries and added 156 runs for the first wicket along with captain Aaron Finch.

Warner smacked six boundaries in his knock as he laid the foundation for a big score. Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith capitalized on the rocking start as they took the total past 350. In the second innings, Josh Hazlewood's triple burst ensured that the visitors had no chance of chasing 375 runs.

Still, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan's partnership kept India's hopes alive. Adam Zampa hit the final nail in the coffin with a four-wicket haul as Australia secured a 66-run victory in the first ODI match.

Australia wrap the 1st ODI by 66 runs with a comprehensive bowling effort and take a 1-0 series lead 👏🏻👏🏻#TeamIndia will look to comeback strong in the 2nd ODI on Sunday 💪🏻💪🏻#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pF0NAnZmGL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

The second match of the series will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can bounce back like they did in the 3-match series earlier this year.