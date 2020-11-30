IND v AUS 2020: David Warner and Pat Cummins to miss remaining limited-overs matches against India

Experienced Australian opener David Warner and pace spearhead Pat Cummins will not feature in the rest of Australia's limited-overs matches against India.

David Warner suffered a groin strain during Australia's 51-run victory at the SCG on Sunday. He has returned home, and will be in rehab hoping to be fit for the first Test at Adelaide from December 17. D'Arcy Short has been added to the Australian T20I squad ahead of the third and final ODI in Canberra.

While David Warner is out with an injury, Pat Cummins has been rested so that he can be fit and raring to go before the first Test. Cummins has played non-stop cricket for Australia, from Australia's tour to England earlier this year to the Indian Premier League in the UAE and the first two ODIs at Sydney.

Even as Short has been added to the T20I squad in place of David Warner, no replacement has been named for Cummins in the ODI or T20 squads.

David Warner, Pat Cummins need to be fully prepared for Test series: Langer

"Pat (Cummins) and Davie (Warner) are critical to our plans for the Test series. Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer,” Australian coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying in a Cricket Australia report.

"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs," he added.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who picked up a side strain in the first ODI, and missed the second, will remain in the squad. He could play as a specialist batsman.

As for Short, he also already been training with the Australian squad since flying over from Perth to avoid potential border closures ahead of BBL 2020-21, in which he will feature for Hobart Hurricanes.

Short has played eight ODIs and 20 T20Is for Australia.

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa