IND v AUS 2020: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs Australia T20I series

After a fantastic 3-match ODI series, India and Australia will switch formats now. The 3-match IND v AUS T20I series gets underway on Friday in Canberra.

The Sydney Cricket Ground and the Manuka Oval will host the three T20I matches. The New South Wales government has allowed 100% seating for the final T20I in Sydney, while the first two T20Is will have a 50% audience.

The last time India and Australia faced off in the game's shortest format, the Aussies blanked the Men in Blue 2-0. Nathan Coulter-Nile starred for Australia in the 2-match series as he took four wickets at a strike rate of 10.5. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell aggregated 169 runs, recording one century and one half-century in two innings.

The Indian cricket team will be keen to avenge that series loss in the upcoming days. It is pertinent to note that India is the only team to whitewash Australia in a 3-match T20I series at home. A similar performance would boost the visitors' morale ahead of the ICC World Test Championship series.

Here's a look at some significant numbers you need to know from the previous IND v AUS T20Is.

IND v AUS head-to-head stats

Despite losing the previous T20I series, India leads Australia by 11-8 in the head-to-head record. The two teams faced off for the first time in this format during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 semifinals. MS Dhoni's team defeated the mighty Aussies to progress to the summit clash in South Africa.

Talking about the last series played between the two teams Down Under, India and Australia beat each other once, while one match did not produce a result.

IND v AUS: Numbers you need to know ahead of the three-match T20I series

Virat Kohli has scored the most runs (584) in IND v AUS T20I matches. The Indian skipper will look forward to continuing his excellent form against the Aussies.

Aaron Finch has aggregated 405 runs in T20I matches versus the Indian cricket team. The opener was in terrific touch during the ODI series.

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20I debut against Australia four years ago. The right-arm quick has taken 15 T20I wickets versus the 2010 T20 World Cup finalists.

From the Australian T20I squad for the upcoming series, Adam Zampa has been the most successful bowler (6 wickets) against India.