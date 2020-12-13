IND V AUS 2020 | I think his time is done: Brad Haddin doesn't want Shaun Marsh to feature against India

Given Australia's injury crisis at the top of the order, veteran batsman Shaun Marsh's name is doing the rounds going into the first Test against India starting on December 17. However, former wicketkeeper Brad Haddin is not too keen on having Marsh back in the Australian Test set-up.

Speaking to Fox cricket, Haddin said:

''I think Shaun Marsh’s time is done, The theatre around it sounds great. He has started the Sheffield Shield season in fine form, he’s played really well tonight but he’s 37 years of age. You’ve got to move on. Everyone wants him to play again for Australia because he is such a good person but I think we’ve got to look at someone else.''

Australia are going to miss the services of Will Pucovski and David Warner in the first Test against India. Marcus Harris has been named as a replacement for Pucovski, but there were some murmurs backing Shaun Marsh's name as well.

Justin Langer on Shaun Marsh's chances

Just a few days back, Australia's head coach Justin Langer indicated Shaun Marsh could be in the mix to open the innings against India. He said:

''You never discriminate against age. He’s doing everything possible. His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket — not only this year but the back end of last year — were absolutely elite.''

Shaun Marsh recently impressed while playing for Melbourne Renegades in their first game of the BBL 2020-21 season. The left-hander played a match-winning knock of 60 in 47 balls against Perth Scorchers as he guided his team to a seven-wicket win.

Shaun Marsh's dismal performance against India in 2018-19 test series

Shaun Marsh is currently out of Australia's Test setup and last played a five-day game against India in Sydney in 2019. In the last Border Gavaskar series, the southpaw played four Tests and managed to score just 183 runs at an average of 26.14.