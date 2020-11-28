IND v AUS 2020: India's ideal XI for the second ODI in Sydney

Team India commenced its Australian sojourn with a 66-run defeat in the first ODI of the series. India has now lost four consecutive ODI matches. Earlier in the year, New Zealand had whitewashed India in a 3-match ODI series.

It is the first time since January 2016 that India has lost four ODI's on the trot. That year, India lost the first four matches of the bilateral ODI series in Australia but managed to win the last contest between the two sides, ending their mini losing streak.

Virat Kohli's men will be eager to get back to winning ways and level the series when they face the Australian team in the second ODI on 29th November.

Sydney Cricket Ground

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the crucial second ODI of this series. The Australian team will be keen to seal the series with yet another win against their opponents. They used the home conditions to their advantage and managed to dominate India in all departments in the first ODI.

For the second ODI, the Indian team management will be looking for a more-balanced team combination. The lack of a sixth bowling option has been a significant concern for the team ever since Kedar Jadhav was dropped from the ODI side.

This issue came back to haunt the team during the first ODI when Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, and Jasprit Bumrah were having an off day with the ball. India went into the match with just five bowling options, and four of them gave away more than 60 runs in their ten-over spells.

Virat Kohli had no other bowler to turn to, so he persisted with the same bowlers even though they were giving away runs. India doesn't have any such player in the team except for Ravindra Jadeja. So they have to manage with the resources that are available to them.

Shardul Thakur

There is no need for any changes to the batting order for the second ODI but Kohli might think of a few tactical changes to make to the bowling line-up. Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will, in all likelihood, feature in this game as this is a must-win game to keep the series alive.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli might look to drop the RCB duo of Saini and Chahal from the starting XI as they both gave 83 and 89 runs respectively in their ten overs. Shardul Thakur might get the nod as he was in a decent wicket-taking form while representing CSK during this year's IPL. He is also capable of providing handy cameos with the bat.

It will be unfair to drop a consistent performer like Yuzvendra Chahal after just one bad performance. However, for the greater good of the team, India should slot in chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in Chahal's place.

Kuldeep Yadav has a 5-wicket haul to his name at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Test matches. Due to his previous success at the venue, he can use all his experience to become India's trump card.

Ideal playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

What would your ideal starting XI be?