Ind v Aus 2020: India's past performance on the grounds scheduled for ODIs and T20Is

India is scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals against Australia in the upcoming series. The first two will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while the third will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is, which will be played in the same two grounds. While Manuka Oval is scheduled to host the first T20I, SCG will host the next two.

The ODI series will start on November 27 and finish on December 2, while the T20Is will start a couple of days later. As we gear up for the limited-overs leg of the tour, let us have a look at India's past performances on these grounds.

India’s performance on the grounds scheduled for ODIs & T20Is

ODIs

SCG has traditionally not been one of India's favorable grounds when it comes to the ODI format.

Out of the 20 games India has played on this ground, they have managed to win just five. The 20% win record becomes even worse when the opponents are Australia.

Out of these 20 matches, 17 were against Australia, and India have managed to win just two out of those 17. One of those victories came during the Commonwealth Bank Series of 2008 and the second during the 2016 tour.

India has played only two ODIs at the Manuka Oval and has lost both of them. The first one was against Sri Lanka during the CB series of 2008 and the second was against Australia in 2016.

India's win-loss ratio when it comes to ODIs played across Australia is also not that great. The side has won 39 out of 96 matches and lost 51, while two games ended up in a tie. Of these, only 13 wins have come against Australia from 51 matches.

T20Is

When it comes to T20I cricket, India has an impressive 100% win record at the SCG.

India has faced Australia twice at the venue, once in 2016 and once in 2018. The visitors ended up winning both the games comprehensively, the first one by seven wickets and the second by six wickets.

India's overall T20I record Down under is also pretty good. They have played nine matches in the country and won five, with one match getting abandoned.

The T20I match scheduled at Manuka Oval will be the first for India at that venue.