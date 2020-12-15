IND v AUS 2020: Indian cricket team has the potential to beat Australia - Dilip Vengsarkar

Former Indian cricket team captain Dilip Vengsarkar has opined that the current Indian squad can beat Australia in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series. However, the 64-year-old added that Virat Kohli's men need to perform to their capabilities.

In an exclusive live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Dilip Vengsarkar spoke at length about the Indian cricket team's chances in the 4-Test series versus Australia. Vengsarkar heaped praise on the current Indian bowling lineup, stating that the department had all bases covered.

"Nowadays, we have got the fast bowlers, and we didn't have great fast bowlers before. So now, if you see, we have got a good attack, we have three good fast bowlers, we have two good spinners. I think we have got the potential to beat Australia, but the thing is that we have to play up to the potential," Dilip Vengsarkar said.

"I think everybody has to take pride in their performance because there are many guys who have been around for years now. They are experienced players, and they know Australian conditions, Australian players very well. So, if they put the right foot forward, I am sure that we can beat Australia. But having said that, we have to play really, really well out of our skin," he continued.

Indian cricket team will miss some big names in the ICC World Test Championship series

Although the Indian cricket team managed to beat Australia in an away Test series two years ago, they will find it challenging to replicate the same feat in 2019/20. Skipper Virat Kohli will only play the first Test match, while veteran fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will miss the entire series.

Even opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first two Tests. It will be intriguing to see if the Indian cricket team can retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a depleted team.