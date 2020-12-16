The clock is ticking and we have less than 24 hours for the start of the much-awaited clash between the Indian team and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test of the series will be a pink-ball game played under lights at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday. Three more Tests will follow which will be hosted at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Australia has not been a happy hunting ground for the Indian teams who have visited the nation historically. The series win in 2018-19 was, in fact, their first in history.

As we are building up for the series, let us take a journey into the past and check out the performances of India at each of these grounds.

Indian team’s past performances in each ground [Test matches]

Adelaide Oval

Rahul Dravid played a key role in India's first victory at Adelaide [cricket.com.au]

The Indian team played their first Test match at the Adelaide Oval in 1948. They had to wait for their first victory at the venue till the Australian tour of 2003-04, when they defeated the hosts riding on the heroics of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

The visitors have played a total of 12 matches at the Adelaide Oval, winning two and losing seven, with three matches ending in a draw. The losing rate is 58%, which is the second-best compared to the other three grounds where India is scheduled to play.

In the last two decades, India have won two and lost two Test matches at the venue, with one match ending in a draw.

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Indian team after winning the Test at MCG during the 2018-19 tour

The Indian team played two Test matches at the MCG in their first-ever tour Down Under in 1947-48. The visitors ended up on the wrong side of the result on both occasions.

However, the MCG has a special place in India's history. Their first-ever Test match victory on Australian soil came at the MCG during the tour of 1977-78.

India have played 13 matches at the ground, winning three and losing eight. The MCG has been a result-producing ground, with only two out of the 13 matches ending in a draw.

In the current millennium, India have played five and won just one Test at this venue. One match ended in a draw, while Australia won the remaining three.

Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian players celebrating their victory in the Sydney Test of 1977-78 [getty images]

India and Australia have played out a lot more drawn matches in Sydney compared to the other three venues. Six out of the 12 matches at the SCG have ended in a draw, while Australia have won five Test matches.

The only victory for India at the SCG came during the 1977-78 tour to Australia. India's 42% losing rate at this venue is the lowest, but it has not translated into favorable results.

During the last couple of decades, India have lost three and drawn three matches played at the SCG.

Woolloongabba, Brisbane

Indian squad which toured Australia in 1947-48 [leski.com.au]

The Gabba has been the most difficult ground for India. The visitors haven't been able to win a single Test at Brisbane right from their first-ever match played in Australia during the 1947-48 tour.

The Indian team has played a total of six matches at the Gabba and lost five of them. The only drawn Test match happened during the tour of 2003-04.