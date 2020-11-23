IND v AUS 2020: Joe Burns or Will Pucovski? David Warner has his say on opening partner debate for India Tests

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has given his views on the opening partner debate for the upcoming Tests series against India.

Australia are weighing their choices between out-of-form Joe Burns and upcoming batsman Will Pucovski as the second opener.

Stating that the Australian selectors will have the final say, David Warner subtly batted for Burns, labelling the latter as his most effective opening partner since Chris Rogers.

David Warner was quoted as saying in an ESPNCricinfo report:

"I know you guys would like an answer. For me to be honest I've had over a dozen opening partners and it's never been quite stable. I think they gave me the opportunity to ask me who I feel comfortable with, and when I was batting with Rogers we had a great partnership and…we bonded really well together out in the middle."

"I think with me and Joe, we've done that over the past few years. I've known Joe for a long time, we've played out in the middle together, we know each other's game very well, but it's upon the selectors to pick the right person to fit that position

He added:

“If they go the way of Will, he's batting fantastic, he's been in and out of the Test squad and he removed himself with some sad times with his mental stuff. So for him he's in the right frame of mind at the moment, it probably is an opportunity for him to come into the team.”

Me and Joe are good friends off the field as well: David Warner

David Warner’s comments are significant as selection chairman Trevor Hohns had stated, while announcing the squad, that the former would have a say in regards to his opening partner for the Test series.

While David Warner and Chris Rogers opened together in 41 innings and averaged 51.32 with nine hundred stands, Warner and Joe Burns averaged 50.55 from 27. They have featured in six century partnerships so far.

David Warner added that, according to him, Burns didn’t do anything wrong last summer as the duo put on some great partnerships and averaged over 60.

The 34-year-old also revealed that the massive 222-run partnership he and Burns were involved in during the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane, after his torrid 2019 Ashes, strengthened their bond.

David Warner recalled:

"I haven't spoken to Cracker (Trevor Hohns) yet, no, if they come to me and ask me, I'll speak honestly. But with me and Joe we're good friends off the field as well, so having that support when you're out there, I know last year we were both quite nervous when we were going into that first Test and then for him coming back into that team, not getting the opportunity in England, there's a few nerves that float around.”

Australia will kick-off their home series against India with the first of the three ODIs at Sydney on November 27.