Ashes 2019: Five players who disappointed the most

David Warner had a nightmare Ashes.

Ashes 2019 concluded with honours even as both Australia and England won two matches each and played one match to a draw. The five-Test series was a fantastic spectacle as the two traditional rivals battled it out aggressively and passionately.

The series was a mixture of splendid performances as well as underwhelming ones. Big names from both sides either lived up to their expectations or fell flat.

England had a famous victory against Australia in the World Cup semi-finals. The Aussies considered the Ashes as an opportunity to give it back to the ones who knocked them out.

However, their intentions were only partially fulfilled but they would be happy to have held on to urn.

England will also be disappointed as they failed to stamp their authority at home. Both the sides will now look back and analyze the performance of each player, and a major focus will be on those who disappointed the most.

#5 Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja.

One cannot be too harsh on Usman Khawaja’s performance in this Ashes series. The Australian batsman played reasonably and gave modest performances, but whatever he did wasn’t enough to meet the standards of a significant tournament like the Ashes.

Khawaja scored 122 runs in three matches at an average of 20.33. The only valuable performance from him came in the second innings of the first Test where he scored a solid 40 and helped his team to recover from a vulnerable position.

There were high expectations on Usman Khawaja before this series as he was a senior player in the side along with the returning Steve Smith and David Warner. Failing to live up to those expectations, Khawaja’s immediate future looks bleak as he got dropped from the playing XI after the third Test and did not make a return. With each Test counting in the ICC World Test Championships, the selectors will be all the more careful while picking players and Khawaja might struggle to come back.

Khawaja at nets during Ashes.

