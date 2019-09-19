×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Five players who disappointed the most 

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
34   //    19 Sep 2019, 20:45 IST

David Warner had a nightmare Ashes.
David Warner had a nightmare Ashes.

Ashes 2019 concluded with honours even as both Australia and England won two matches each and played one match to a draw. The five-Test series was a fantastic spectacle as the two traditional rivals battled it out aggressively and passionately.

The series was a mixture of splendid performances as well as underwhelming ones. Big names from both sides either lived up to their expectations or fell flat.

England had a famous victory against Australia in the World Cup semi-finals. The Aussies considered the Ashes as an opportunity to give it back to the ones who knocked them out.

However, their intentions were only partially fulfilled but they would be happy to have held on to urn.

England will also be disappointed as they failed to stamp their authority at home. Both the sides will now look back and analyze the performance of each player, and a major focus will be on those who disappointed the most.

#5 Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja.
Usman Khawaja.

One cannot be too harsh on Usman Khawaja’s performance in this Ashes series. The Australian batsman played reasonably and gave modest performances, but whatever he did wasn’t enough to meet the standards of a significant tournament like the Ashes.

Khawaja scored 122 runs in three matches at an average of 20.33. The only valuable performance from him came in the second innings of the first Test where he scored a solid 40 and helped his team to recover from a vulnerable position.

There were high expectations on Usman Khawaja before this series as he was a senior player in the side along with the returning Steve Smith and David Warner. Failing to live up to those expectations, Khawaja’s immediate future looks bleak as he got dropped from the playing XI after the third Test and did not make a return. With each Test counting in the ICC World Test Championships, the selectors will be all the more careful while picking players and Khawaja might struggle to come back.


Khawaja at nets during Ashes.
Khawaja at nets during Ashes.
1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket David Warner Jason Roy Test cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep
ENG 294/10 & 329/10
AUS 225/10 & 263/10
England won by 135 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us