IND v AUS 2020: Josh Hazlewood, R Ashwin climb in ICC Player Rankings following first Test

Josh Hazlewood has broken into the top five of the ICC Player Rankings for bowlers in Tests after his stunning spell in the first Test between India and Australia.

The 29-year-old took five wickets in an explosive five-over spell, as Australia dismissed India for just 36 runs - their lowest total ever - in the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

Hazlewood's scintillating performance helped Australia take a 1-0 series lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy. This has seen him move up four places to fifth in the ICC Test Rankings.

Pat Cummins, who took four wickets in India's second innings massacre, consolidated his place at the top of the ICC charts. He extended his lead over second-placed Stuart Broad by 65 rating points.

Cummins took a total of seven wickets in the first Test match.

R Ashwin moves up, Jasprit Bumrah slips two places in latest ICC rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets in the first Test against Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin was also rewarded for his fine effort in the first Test, as he moved up one place to ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings.

The off-spinner took five wickets in the first Test, dismissing the likes of Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Travis Head.

One player who failed to impress in the first Test was Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler took two wickets in the first innings, but struggled to live up to his lofty standards. This has seen him slip from eighth place to joint-tenth in the rankings.

Mohammad Shami also dropped from 12th to 15th place as the Indian pacer went wicketless in the first Test. Shami bowled an economical spell in the first innings, but suffered an injury while batting and couldn't bowl in the second innings.

Australia duo Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon also slipped to 7th and 16th place respectively.

Starc took four wickets in the first innings of the first Test, but was wicketless in the second. Lyon took one wicket in the first innings, and wasn't used by Tim Paine as the Australian pacers ran riot in the second innings.