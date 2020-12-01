IND v AUS 2020: Manuka Oval Canberra ODI records

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, Australia will aim to complete a series whitewash against the Indian cricket team when the two sides clash at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The upcoming contest will be the second ODI between Australia and India in Canberra. During India's 2015/16 tour to Australia, the hosts defeated the Men in Blue by 25 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

It is pertinent to note that the Aussies have not lost a single ODI at the Manuka Oval.

This venue has hosted 50-over matches since the 1992 Cricket World Cup. Canberra also played host to three games of the 2015 ICC World Cup.

Teams batting first have enjoyed enormous success on this ground. Thus, both skippers would look to bat after winning the toss.

Australia train at the Manuka Oval nets as a thunderstorm approaches ahead of tomorrow’s third #AUSvIND ODI pic.twitter.com/tDr6ZHUbYt — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2020

With nothing but pride to play for, India will try to snap their five-match losing streak and open their account on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous ODI matches played at the Manuka Oval.

Manuka Oval Canberra ODI Records

Canberra has hosted nine ODI matches so far. As mentioned earlier, the home team has a 100% win record at the Manuka Oval.

Although they have a fantastic record in the nation's capital, Cricket Australia has not used the Manuka Oval for an ODI match since 2016. The last ODI match played at this venue was a Trans-Tasman battle between Australia and New Zealand, when David Warner's century helped the Aussies win by 116 runs.

Mitchell Starc has struggled in this series but has seven wickets to his name in three matches at the Manuka Oval. The left-arm pacer will be raring to bowl in the final one-dayer.

The last time India played in Canberra, Australia triggered a stunning collapse of 9-46 to win the game from nowhere!



The third #AUSvIND ODI at Manuka Oval starts at 2.20pm AEDT tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NiciPRoMMK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli had scored a hundred each in India's only ODI in Canberra. The two batsmen will hold the key to success for the visitors in the upcoming fixture.

Stadium Name: Manuka Oval

City: Canberra

ODI Matches Played: 9

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 7

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 215 - Chris Gayle vs Zimbabwe, 2015

Best Bowling Figures: 5/68 - Kane Richardson vs India, 2016

Highest Team Score: 411/4 - South Africa vs Ireland, 2015

Lowest Team Score: 162 - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2015

Highest Successful Run Chase: 164/3 - South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 1992

Average Run Rate: 6.03

Average 1st Innings Score: 310