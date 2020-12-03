IND v AUS 2020: Manuka Oval Canberra T20 records

The Australian team had a 100% win record in ODIs at the Manuka Oval. However, the Indian cricket team ended their dominance in Canberra by defeating them in the final ODI of the recently concluded 3-match series.

The pitch at the Manuka Oval produces even contests between bat and ball. In the last ODI played at this venue, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, and Hardik Pandya registered half-centuries. Meanwhile, the fast bowlers and the spinners were also equally effective.

While Cricket Australia has hosted ODI games in Canberra frequently, the Manuka Oval has played host to only one T20I match. Australia battled Pakistan on this ground in November last year.

Once Jadeja found his groove he was hard to stop - and a key reason in India reaching a winning score #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/62lwx6Uo9k — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2020

Babar Azam scored a fifty while opening the innings. All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed smashed a fantastic 34-ball 62 to take the visitors to 150/6 in 20 overs. Pat Cummins bowled a tidy spell of 1/19, and Ashton Agar backed him up to perfection with two wickets in four overs.

Chasing 151, the Aussies lost David Warner and Aaron Finch before crossing 50. Still, Steve Smith's 51-ball 80* ensured that Pakistan did not run away with the contest. The former Australian captain won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent knock.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan conceded only 25 runs in his four overs, whereas Mohammad Irfan returned with figures of 1/27. Thus, the wicket in Canberra is of a balanced nature, and should produce a top-quality T20I game between India and Australia.

Manuka Oval Canberra T20 Records

Adam Zampa is very happy to handball the title of 'Kohli's Conqueror' to Josh Hazlewood!@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/se0E3xdFTP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2020

Canberra has also hosted a few Big Bash League fixtures. Here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20s played at this venue.

Stadium Name: Manuka Oval

City: Canberra

T20 Matches Played: 5

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 3

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Team Score: 189/6 - Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, 2018

Lowest Team Score: 147/5 - Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, 2015

Average 1st Innings Score: 171