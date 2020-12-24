IND v AUS 2020: Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report and weather conditions

Australia kicked off the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an 8-wicket win in Adelaide. The hosts will cross swords with the Indian cricket team for the last time this year in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne will host its 31st consecutive Boxing Day Test match in 2020. New Zealand played the previous Boxing Day Test at MCG in which Australia crushed them by 247 runs. The Indian cricket team had defeated the Aussies by 137 runs in the 2018 Boxing Day Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara had scored a 319-ball 106 in that Test. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also registered half-centuries for the visitors. Unfortunately, Virat and Rohit will not be available for the upcoming Test in Melbourne.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian cricket team. He will expect Jasprit Bumrah to bring his 'A' game to the table because he took nine wickets in his previous Test at the MCG.

Here's a look at the MCG's pitch report and weather conditions ahead of the 2020 Boxing Day Test.

Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report

The pitch in Melbourne has equally favored the batsmen and the bowlers. In the previous two Tests, teams batting first have posted 400+ totals in the first innings.

The fast bowlers receive some assistance from the wicket on the second and the third days. In the final phase, the spinners also come into the play. Travis Head was the best batsman for the Aussies in the previous Melbourne Test. The southpaw will aim to get back to form after a disappointing performance at Adelaide Oval.

Melbourne Cricket Ground weather conditions

The skies in Melbourne will be clear for the first and the third days. There are predictions for rain on Sunday evening in Melbourne. However, there should not be any rain interruptions because it is not a day/night encounter.

The temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius across the five days, with the humidity levels expected to be 55%.