Ind v Aus 2020: Mitchell Starc’s record and stats against India

After an enthralling edition of the IPL, there's now just a week left for Virat Kohli and Co. to get back to international cricket. India kickstart their 2020/21 tour of Australia with a 3-match ODI series, starting on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The ODI series will be followed by 3 T20Is before the action shifts to the 4-Test series, which will begin with a pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. Although Virat Kohli will fly back to India after the first Test to attend the birth of his child, India – under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane – would look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While all the talk has been surrounding Steve Smith and David Warner – who were serving ball-tampering bans the last time India beat the hosts 2-1 – one shouldn’t overlook the fact that Australia have arguably one of the most fearsome bowling attacks in the world.

India boast of the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, and the Aussies will look at Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson to provide the firepower.

India have not-so-fond memories of Mitchell Starc. The left-armer dismissed the well-set Ajinkya Rahane in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup, and also sent back KL Rahul for a duck before ending up with 3 crucial wickets in the Perth Test which India lost in 2018.

We now take a look at how Mitchell Starc has fared against India, over the years and across formats.

Mitchell Starc’s Test numbers against India

Bowling stats:

Matches played: 17

Overs bowled: 339.4

Maidens: 68

Wickets taken: 31

Runs conceded: 1122

5-wicket hauls: 0

10-wicket hauls: 0

Best figures: 3/40

Average: 36.19

Strike-rate: 65.74

Economy rate: 3.30

Batting stats:

Innings batted: 17

Not outs: 3

Runs scored: 447

Average: 31.93

Strike-rate: 63.49

Highest score: 99

Fifties: 4

Hundreds: 0

Ducks: 0

Mitchell Starc’s ODI numbers against India

Bowling stats:

Matches played: 11

Overs bowled: 92.4

Maidens: 2

Wickets taken: 16

Runs conceded: 525

5-wicket hauls: 1

Best figures: 6/43

Average: 32.81

Strike-rate: 34.75

Economy rate: 5.67

Batting stats:

Innings batted: 3

Not outs: 0

Runs scored: 9

Average: 3.00

Strike-rate: 52.94

Highest score: 6

Fifties: 0

Hundreds: 0

Ducks: 1

Mitchell Starc’s T20I numbers against India

Bowling stats:

Matches played: 3

Overs bowled: 12

Maidens: 0

Wickets taken: 3

Runs conceded: 89

5-wicket hauls: 0

10-wicket hauls: 0

Best figures: 1/26

Average: 29.67

Strike-rate: 24.00

Economy rate: 7.42

Batting stats:

Innings batted: 1

Not outs: 0

Runs scored: 2

Average: 2.00

Strike-rate: 50.00

Highest score: 2

Fifties: 0

Hundreds: 0

Ducks: 0