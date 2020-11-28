IND v AUS 2020: Most five-wicket hauls in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India and Australia have one of the fiercest rivalries in modern-day cricket, especially in the longest format of the game. The Test series between the two cricket-loving nations, which is also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has seen some memorable Test matches played over the years.

Both teams have had world-class players, who have come out on top in difficult situations and have helped their team achieve victory during the series.

While many great batsmen from both sides have scored a truckload of runs when the two sides have met in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, some world-class bowlers have also managed to produce their best performances. We look at the players who have managed to pick up the most number of five-wicket hauls in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

1) Anil Kumble - 10

Anil Kumble has picked up 10 five-wicket hauls against Australia, the most in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Anil Kumble is arguably the best wrist-spinner India has produced till date and was at his peak while facing the mighty Australians. In the 20 Tests that he played against Australia, Kumble managed to pick up as many as 111 wickets at a decent average of 30.32, making him the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He also is the bowler with the most number of five-wicket hauls with 10 to his name. Kumble also has 2 ten-wicket hauls in Tests against Australia to go with this achievement. His best figures against Australia were in the 4th Test of the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kumble picked up 8 wickets for 141 runs. He ended his career with 619 Test wickets, which still remains the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian in Test cricket.

2) Nathon Lyon - 7

Nathon Lyon

Arguably one of the best off-spinners ever produced by Australia, Nathon Lyon is one of those world-class cricketers who brings their A-game while playing against India. He has picked up 85 wickets in 18 Tests against India at a decent average of 32.60. Lyon is also the second-highest among players with five-wicket hauls in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 7 to his name.

The Aussie's best bowling figures against India are 8/50, which came in the 2nd Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Bengaluru. Although Australia boasts of a very potent bowling attack consisting of the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Lyon still remains one of their most important weapons.

Lyon will be looking to add more wickets to his tally when the two teams go head-to-head in the four-match Test series, which starts on December 17th.

3) Harbhajan Singh - 7

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India's finest off-spinners and his combination with Kumble was instrumental in India becoming a dominant force, especially on home turf.

Singh rose to fame in the three-match Test series at home versus Australia in 2001. He announced himself to the world, picking up a staggering 32 wickets in those three Tests and helping India complete a famous series win over the mighty Australians.

Singh is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar trophy with 95 wickets from 18 Tests against Australia at an impressive average of 29.95. These figures are even better than that of Anil Kumble and Nathan Lyon. He is also the joint second-highest when it comes to the number of five-wicket hauls taken in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 7 to his name.

Singh's best figures against Australia were 8/84. which came in the third Test of the series mentioned above in 2001. He also has 3 ten-wicket hauls in Tests against Australia, the most by anyone in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.