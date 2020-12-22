IND V AUS 2020: 'No hope, no hope'- Mark Waugh suggests whitewash is on the cards for Team India

Following their comprehensive defeat in the Adelaide Test to Australia, former World-cup winner Mark Waugh believes India has no hope of staging a comeback in the four-match Test series.

India are also going to miss the services of Virat Kohli for the rest of the series due to him being on paternity leave. Mark Waugh felt Team India had their best chance in the Adelaide Test.

Mark Waugh predicts 4-0 win for Australia

Speaking on Fox Sports, Mark Waugh said:

“No hope, no hope. (On whether India can bounce back in the Test series). I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them.''

“I just can’t see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So ‘no’ is the answer – four-nil to Australia.” Mark Waugh added further.

Team India were in with a decent chance going into the third day of the first Test as they had a 62 runs lead with nine wickets in hand.

However, the pair of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood made a mockery of the Indian batting lineup as the Men in Blue were skittled out for their lowest Test score in history (36).

Team India suffered another setback when their premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami was ruled out for the rest of the Test series after he took a blow to his arm from Pat Cummins in the second innings.

Given the manner of the defeat in the Adelaide Test, it is no surprise that Mark Waugh is confident of India being blanked in the Test series altogether. It will be a huge test of character for the Men in Blue if they have to stage any sort of comeback in this series. The second Test starts on 26 December.