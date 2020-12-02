Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stitched an excellent sixth-wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya, as the two all-rounders took the visitors past 300 in the third ODI against Australia. Pandya missed out on his maiden ODI century by eight runs, while Jadeja finished with 66 runs off 50 deliveries.

The Saurashtra-based player celebrated his 13th half-century with his trademark sword celebration in Canberra. Cricket Australia shared a GIF of Ravindra Jadeja's celebration on Twitter.

Jadeja's smashed his last seven balls for 30 runs - and brings up his 50 too #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/13acZhFqnH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya's brilliant sixth-wicket stand gives Indian fans some hope

The pitch at the Manuka Oval has always produced high-scoring contests. However, the Indian cricket team did not make a good start against Australia in the final one-dayer. Shikhar Dhawan departed after scoring 16 runs from 27 balls, while Shubman Gill also lost his wicket in the 16th over.

Skipper Virat Kohli steadied the ship with another half-century. The right-handed batsman aggregated 63 runs off 78 balls. Unfortunately, Kohli then nicked a Josh Hazlewood delivery straight to Alex Carey in the 32nd over, and it seemed like the Men in Blue would struggle to touch the 300-run landmark.

However, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 150-run partnership took India to 302/5 in 50 overs. Pandya smacked seven fours and a six in his 76-ball knock, while Jadeja hit five fours and three sixes.

The southpaw destroyed Sean Abbott in the 48th over of the Indian innings, slamming three consecutive fours to bring up his half-century. Jadeja sent the next ball over the deep square leg boundary as he took 18 runs off four balls.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian bowlers defend this target. The hosts do not have David Warner in their lineup, but even the visitors have rested Mohammed Shami, their most successful bowler in this series so far.