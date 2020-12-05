IND v AUS 2020: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of T20I series, Shardul Thakur named as replacement

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing 3-match T20I series against Australia. Maharashtra quick Shardul Thakur, who starred in India's win against the Aussies in the third ODI, has been named as the replacement.

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock in India's 11-run victory in the 1st T20I on Friday. He lifted his side from a precarious position, where they were 114-6, to a highly competitive total of 161-7 on a track that had something for the bowlers throughout.

Ravindra Jadeja picked his moments to perfection to garner four boundaries and a six in his cameo of 44 off just 23 balls.

However, Ravindra Jadeja suffered a double whammy during the innings. He first looked in trouble with his hamstring which was most evident in the 19th over. Then in the final over, the 31-year old got hit on the helmet by a thunderbolt from Mitchell Starc.

Ravindra Jadeja played no further part in the match and was reported to be suffering from a concussion. His teammate Sanju Samson also reported him to be "dizzy" after returning to the pavilion.

He was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who eventually took 3 wickets for 25 runs and was also announced as the man of the match.

BCCI's statement on Ravindra Jadeja's unavailability

BCCI announced the move in a statement that also said that Ravindra Jadeja is currently under observation. The statement read:

Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on 4th December 2020.

The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series.

Ravindra Jadeja's injury and Chahal's coming out as his substitute sparked a major altercation in the cricket fraternity. During the match, the Australian coach didn't look very happy when the news was broken to him by the match referee David Boon.

Australian players accepted the fate but some of them expressed their doubts about the exact implications of the 'like-for-like' replacement clause in the concussion ru.

Shardul Thakur has been a regular back-up pace bowler in the Indian set up and will strengthen the bowling unit even further. However, it will be interesting who will India choose to match Ravindra Jadeja's batting prowess in the death overs in the upcoming T20Is.

The second T20I will be played on Sunday, 6th December at the Sydney Cricket Ground.