India were able to kick-off the T20I series with an impressive win over Australia by 11 runs at Canberra. But it was marred by a huge controversy when Yuzvendra Chahal took the field as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja batted brilliantly and his quickfire 44 ensured that India reached a competitive total of 161-7 in their 20 overs. But all along, he struggled with a hamstring injury. Ravindra Jadeja also got hit on the helmet in the final over by a thunderbolt from Mitchell Starc.

Many believe that India took advantage of the loopholes in the rules for a concussion substitute. But Sanju Samson revealed that Ravindra Jadeja was feeling dizzy once he returned to the dressing room and that according to protocol, he was advised to rest and stay under observation.

"He (Ravindra Jadeja) got hit on the helmet in the last over (off Mitchell Starc) and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio (Nitin Patel) how he felt. He (Jadeja) said that he was feeling a little dizzy. He is under observation as per the team doctor's (Dr. Abhijit Salvi) advice," Sanju Samson said to PTI in a virtual video-conference.

"It was a great lesson for everyone" - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was impressed with the way Yuzvendra Chahal bowled and helped India win the game by 11 runs

Chahal, who was not in the starting XI, made a telling impact as he picked up three crucial wickets and gave away just 25 runs in his four overs. He was deservedly the man of the match. Sanju Samson stated that this showed the kind of quality that team India have in their ranks as every single player is ready to make an impact whenever the team needs.

"That is the standard that has been set by this team. The quality of players is so high that anytime you ask, they are ready. Chahal grabbed his chance and it was a great lesson for everyone that they need to be ready all the time," Sanju Samson asserted.

Sanju Samson himself looked good today for his 23 but couldn't capitalize on his start. But he said he has stopped stressing about his performances. Now that Sanju Samson has played a few matches for the Men in Blue, he is just focusing on trying and helping India win every game.

"A few years back I would have said yes (pressure factor) to that question. But now I have played a few matches for India and have been around good people, who have helped keep a positive mindset. The idea is to keep it simple and focus is to win every game for India," Sanju Samson further added.

The second T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 6. While the Men in Blue will look to seal the T20I series with another win, Australia will look to bounce back after a tough couple of games at Canberra.

Whether Ravindra Jadeja is fit enough to play the next match also remains to be seen.