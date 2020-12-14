Fans have been sweating on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness ever since the dynamic all-rounder was ruled out of the IND vs AUS 2020 T20 series after being hit on the head.

The cricketer’s hamstring injury and ICC’s concussion protocols have meant that Ravindra Jadeja has had to miss the practice matches against Australia A ahead of the first Test at Adelaide.

However, Ravindra Jadeja recently took to social media where he shared a crucial fitness update with the fans, days before the India vs Australia 2020 Test series is scheduled to begin.

Ravindra Jadeja posts fitness update online

The Indian all-rounder posted a picture of himself training indoors, as he claimed that the recovery is going well. In the video shared by Ravindra Jadeja, he is seen exercising with weights as he performs a series of fitness exercises.

Why has been Ravindra Jadeja unavailable for India?

The all-rounder played an instrumental knock in the first T20

The all-rounder was ruled out of the second and third T20Is after suffering a concussion. After Ravindra Jadeja suffered the injury, the BCCI in their statement had revealed then that the cricketer will remain under observation and undergo further scans if necessary.

Even apart from the concussion, Ravindra Jadeja is said to have injured his hamstring while batting in the first T20 against Australia. The 32-year-old was seen taking the help of medical staff on the field, as he limped his way through the last few over’s of the game.

Will Ravindra Jadeja play the IND v AUS 2020 Test series?

Although Ravindra Jadeja has posted a positive fitness update online, there is still no official word on whether the all-rounder will be fit to play the Test series in Australia.

The ICC’s concussion rules have effectively ruled Ravindra Jadeja out of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. However, with the cricketer’s hamstring injury and lack of match practice, it remains to be seen when Ravindra Jadeja will be fit enough to play the longest format of the game.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Both fans and the Indian management will be hoping to have Ravindra Jadeja back in contention as early as possible. The all-rounder showed his class during the limited over games and can end up playing a crucial role in the Test side if given a chance.

The 32-year-old is one of the few all-rounders currently part of the Indian Test side and has a batting average of 35.26 while his bowling average reads 24.62 in Tests.

With the cricketer handy in all departments of the game, Ravindra Jadeja could offer a great fifth bowling option while also beefing up the lower order of the Test side. Being one of the best fielders in world cricket right now, his presence on the field will surely prove to be a boost for the Indian side.