IND v AUS 2020: Rishabh Pant spends some time in the gym ahead of Boxing Day Test [Watch]

Australia defeated the Indian cricket team by eight wickets at at Adelaide Oval in the first Test of their four-match series. The series moves to the Melbourne Cricket Ground this Saturday. Reports have emerged claiming that Rishabh Pant might get a place in the Indian playing XI.

Pant had scored a quickfire century in the pink-ball tour game versus Australia 'A'. But the selectors preferred Wriddhiman Saha for the Adelaide Test.

Nevertheless, Rishabh Pant seems fully motivated to return to the Test team. He spent some time at the gym ahead of the Boxing Day Test match.

Here's how the Indian wicket-keeper was prepping himself with some cardio work at the gym.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul to likely return to the Indian Test team

Rishabh Pant lost his place in the playing XI to Wriddhiman Saha. Meanwhile, in-form batsman KL Rahul also did not get a spot in the match squad.

As per reports, both players will return to the Test team for the Boxing Day Test. While Pant will take Saha's place, Rahul will replace captain Virat Kohli in the Test team.

Besides, the Indian playing XI might also feature two debutants. Shubman Gill could receive his maiden Test cap at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He will probably open the innings with Mayank Agarwal instead of Prithvi Shaw.

Unfortunately, Mohammed Shami picked up an injury during the day-night Test match. Later, the medical team informed that Shami will miss the rest of the series. Thus, either Mohammed Siraj or Navdeep Saini will replace him in the playing XI.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian cricket team in Virat Kohli's absence. It will be intriguing to see how the visitors perform with the new combination.