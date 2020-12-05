IND v AUS 2020: Sydney Cricket Ground T20I records

After taking a 1-0 lead in the T20I series, the Indian cricket team will be keen to keep their momentum going when they return to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the last two white-ball games against Australia.

The Men in Blue lost the two ODI matches in Sydney, but they bounced back in Canberra, registering a win in the third one-dayer and the opening T20I between the two teams. The action will return to the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, with a packed house expected for this high-profile clash.

The track in Sydney assisted the batsmen and fans witnessed a couple of high-scoring contests between India and Australia last week. Both teams breached the 300-runs landmark twice in the two ODI games. It goes without saying that the two upcoming T20Is will test every bowlers' skills.

In the previous T20I game, Ravindra Jadeja and his concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal helped the visitors beat Australia by 11 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli will expect a better performance from his middle-order batsmen in the last two T20Is of the series.

Ahead of the return of Australia and India to the SCG tomorrow, go back to 2018 and all the highlights from their last T20 in Sydney #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QqovBCQeiZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2020

Australia will hope that D'Arcy Short improves his strike rate in Sydney as the southpaw struggled to get going at the Manuka Oval. Wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade will have to bear the onus of finishing the innings well.

Sydney Cricket Ground T20I records

The Sydney Cricket Ground has hosted seven T20I games so far in Australia. The home team has won four matches, while the Indian cricket team are the only side to defeat the Aussies in a T20I at this venue.

Virat Kohli's men won a T20I match at SCG during the 2018-19 tour. Before that, the Men in Blue beat Australia by seven wickets under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2016.

Australia have added Nathan Lyon to their squad for the remainder of the #AUSvIND T20 series against Indiahttps://t.co/k3LypOjowW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2020

Here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous games played at this stadium.

Stadium name: Sydney Cricket Ground

City: Sydney

T20I matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 124* - Shane Watson vs India, 2016

Best bowling figures: 4/23 - Andrew Tye vs New Zealand, 2018

Highest team score: 221/5 - Australia vs England, 2007

Lowest team score: 117/9 - New Zealand vs Australia, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 200/3 - India vs Australia, 2016

Average run rate: 8.44

Average 1st innings score: 164