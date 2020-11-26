IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli's ODI numbers against Australia

Virat Kohli will play his first international match since India's New Zealand tour when he leads the Indian cricket team against Australia in the first ODI on Friday. The two heavyweights will lock horns in a 3-match ODI series before battling in the game's other two formats.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is coming off a magnificent IPL 2020 tournament in the UAE. Under his captaincy, the Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the IPL playoffs and finished the tournament in fourth place. Kohli led his side from the front, scoring 466 runs in 15 innings.

The 32-year-old will be raring to play against Australia because he has a terrific record against them. Virat Kohli loves batting in the 50-overs format and has scored 1910 runs at an average of 54.57 in 40 ODIs against the Aussies. It is pertinent to note that Kohli has recorded eight centuries and eight half-centuries against Australia.

Virat Kohli scored 183 runs in the previous ODI series against Australia

India and Australia battled in a 3-match ODI series earlier this year, where the Men in Blue prevailed 2-1. Captain Virat Kohli starred for the home team as he scored 183 runs in three games at a phenomenal average of 61. The right-handed batsman was the top-scorer for the Indian side during the series.

Talking about his numbers in the last ODI series in Australia, Kohli scored a match-winning century at the Adelaide Oval. He followed that up with a vital knock of 46 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

Kohli has scored only 15 runs in the last four ODI innings against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As SCG will host the first two one-day games, it will be interesting to see if the Indian cricket team captain can end his poor run at the venue.