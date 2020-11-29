IND v AUS 2020: Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Australia be played?

The Indian cricket team returned to the international arena last week after an 8-month break. Unfortunately, the Men in Blue could not make much of an impact at the Sydney Cricket Ground as Australia outplayed them in both the ODIs played so far.

In both games, Australia scored more than 370 runs in the first innings. Steve Smith tormented the Indian bowlers by recording consecutive centuries, while Glenn Maxwell elevated the team's total with his magnificent performances. Aaron Finch and David Warner also enjoyed themselves in Sydney.

Meanwhile, none of the Indian bowlers could impress in the first two ODIs. While Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan did record a fifty each, the Indian team fell short of Australia's target by a considerable margin.

The final ODI of this 3-match series will take place on Wednesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Indian cricket team will be keen to record a win and open their account in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

Australia has not lost a single ODI match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra

The Manuka Oval has played host to some high-profile matches over the last few years. The venue hosted three games of the 2015 Cricket World Cup, while the fourth ODI of the 2016 bilateral series between Australia and India also happened took place in Canberra.

Australia has won all the games they have played at this venue. In the 2016 encounter against the Indian cricket team, Aaron Finch was impressive for the home side, scoring 107 runs off 107 deliveries. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan also have fond memories of playing at this venue as both batsmen registered a century in that game.

It will be interesting to see if India can become the first team to beat Australia in an ODI match at the Manuka Oval.