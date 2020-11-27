IND v AUS playing 11 and toss updates for today's match - 27th November 2020

India and Australia are all set to face off in the first of 3 ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground in what is the Men in Blue's first series of the lockdown era.

The long tour will comprise of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, followed by the 4-Test series that is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have named a strong squad for the ODI series, with vice-captain Rohit Sharma being the only notable exclusion. The Mumbai Indians skipper is currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore as he attempts to recover from a hamstring issue he suffered during the Indian Premier League.

The selectors initially named a 15-man contingent, but later added the names of Sanju Samson as the back-up wicket-keeper and T Natarajan as a back-up for Navdeep Saini, who has some minor back niggles.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (VC & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Sanju Samson

IND v AUS 1st ODI: Who won the toss today?

Australia won the toss in the 1st ODI and elected to bat first. With the wickets Down Under fresh and fairly unused, it was a smart decision on the part of home captain Aaron Finch.

What is the playing 11 for today's IND v AUS match?

India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia's playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.