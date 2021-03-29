A thrilling series between India and England ended in favour of the hosts as they clinched a 7-run win in the third and final ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

After India were put in to bat, half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya took them to an above-par total of 322. Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Adil Rashid sent back the dangerous Indian openers.

In the chase, England fought hard despite losing their in-form openers cheaply. Sam Curran waged a lone battle after the game seemed long gone, and nearly took his team over the line with an unbeaten 95.

While a number of players put in eye-catching performances in the match, a few had a game to forget. Here are 3 players who flopped in the 3rd ODI between India and England.

#3 Prasidh Krishna (India)

Prasidh Krishna couldn't deliver in his 3rd ODI

Prasidh Krishna had a dream introduction to international cricket as he scalped 6 wickets in his first two games and provided an attacking option in the middle overs. But in the 3rd ODI, he received a harsh reality check.

Not given the new ball in this game, Krishna came in to bowl first-change. But his lines and lengths deserted him completely, with the England batsmen capitalising on anything marginally full or short.

The square boundary was peppered throughout Krishna spell as he finished with figures of 0/62 in 7 overs. Although the last over he bowled was decent, his tendency to leak runs in the powerplay is a major cause for concern.

Krishna may not hold on to his place in the XI when Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami return, but when he next gets an opportunity, he needs to put in improved performances.

#2 Jonny Bairstow (England)

Bairstow was caught in front by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Jonny Bairstow walked away with the Man of the Series award after finishing with 219 runs in 3 games at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 120.33, but he failed to deliver in the all-important series decider.

Having seen his partner Jason Roy fall prey to an inswinger from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bairstow commited a similar error. With keeper Rishabh Pant standing up to the stumps to prevent him from countering the Indian spearhead's swing, he shuffled across the stumps.

Bairstow completely missed another incoming delivery, and walked back for just 1. The law of averages catches up to everyone, and he can be excused for having the odd failure. But both he and England will be very disappointed that he didn't fire in the most important game of the series.

#1 Virat Kohli (India)

Captain Kohli walked back for 7

Although Virat Kohli hasn't scored a century in nearly 500 days, he has been in decent nick of late. The Indian skipper won the Man of the Series award in the recently concluded T20I series, and notched up half-centuries in each of the first two ODIs.

But Kohli failed in a big game yet again. Although he started his innings with a pulled boundary, a few dots coaxed him into playing an expansive cut against Moeen Ali. The ball turned sharply and left Kohli in a highly compromising position before disturbing the stumps.

The 32-year-old made some amends in the field, though. Kohli plucked a stunning one-handed catch at cover to send Adil Rashid back to the hut - perhaps the only time this white-ball leg he has come out on top against the leg-spinner.