4 interesting stats from the 1st India vs England ODI match

The India vs England ODI series kicked off with a high-scoring encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna shone for the home side as India went 1-0 up with a 66-run win in the first one-dayer.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited Team India to bat first in Pune. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma started slowly before the former gained momentum and switched gears. Unfortunately, Dhawan lost his wicket on 98 to Ben Stokes.

Still, half-centuries from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya ensured Dhawan's efforts did not go in vain in the first India vs England ODI. India set a 318-run target for the visitors, and in reply, England could only manage 251 runs before losing all their wickets in 42.1 overs.

Prasidh Krishna picked up a four-wicket haul, while Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets to power India to a memorable victory.

Here are the top four stats emerging from the first game of the India vs England ODI series.

4. Prasidh Krishna records the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler on ODI debut

Prasidh Krishna received his maiden ODI cap at the MCA Stadium in Pune. However, the right-arm fast bowler got off to a disappointing start with the ball as Jonny Bairstow hit him for two sixes and two fours in the England innings' sixth over.

Krishna's IPL experience proved to be handy here as he bounced back in style by dismissing Bairstow's opening partner Jason Roy. Soon after, Ben Stokes lost his wicket to the Karnataka pacer, while wicket-keeper Sam Billings handed a catch to Virat Kohli off Prasidh's bowling in the 33rd over.

Finally, Krishna picked up Tom Curran's wicket to seal the deal for India. Courtesy of his four-wicket haul, Prasidh broke Noel David's longstanding record for best figures by an Indian player on ODI debut.

3. Virat Kohli completed 10,000 international runs on home soil

Virat Kohli scored 56 runs from 60 deliveries in the first India vs England ODI

Virat Kohli has breached many milestones in his legendary cricket career. The Indian cricket team captain achieved another unique feat during the first India vs England ODI in Pune.

Kohli joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene on the list of batsmen with 10,000 international runs in home matches. Not only did Kohli join the legends of this elite club, but he also became the fastest batsman (195 innings) to achieve this record.

2. Krunal Pandya records the fastest 50 on ODI debut

🔹 Fastest 50 on debut in ODIs ft. Krunal Pandya

🔹 Best ODI figures by an Indian on debut ft. Prasidh Krishna (4/54)



All-rounder Krunal Pandya played his first ODI match for the Indian cricket team in Pune. The 29-year-old played a fantastic knock of 58 runs at number seven in the first innings.

He destroyed the English bowling attack with seven fours and two sixes, completing his maiden half-century off just 26 deliveries. With this feat, Krunal became the new owner of the record for the fastest fifty on ODI debut. New Zealand's John Morris (35 balls) held this record before.

1. Krunal Pandya emulates MS Dhoni's feat in India vs England ODI matches

Fastest ODI fifties for India vs England:



26 balls - MS Dhoni, Cardiff, 2011

26 balls - Krunal Pandya, Pune, Today

29 balls - Yusuf Pathan, Indore, 2008

The England cricket team has always proven to be a fierce rival of Team India in ODIs. However, Krunal Pandya owned the opposition bowlers in the first India vs England ODI.

He raced to his maiden half-ton from 26 balls, thereby matching MS Dhoni's record for the fastest half-ton in India vs England ODIs. MS Dhoni had recorded a 26-ball half-century versus England in Cardiff in 2011.