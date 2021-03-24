A brilliant fifty from Jonny Bairstow went in vain as England fell short by 66 runs in the 1st ODI against India in Pune.

Half-centuries from Man of the Match Shikhar Dhawan, Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul powered the hosts to a par score of 317. Although Bairstow and his partner Jason Roy got England off to a flier, the middle order collapsed rather tamely against the accurate Indian pacers.

Here is the England playing XI's report card for the 1st ODI against India.

IND v ENG 2021, 1st ODI: England Player Ratings

Prasidh Krishna ran through the England middle order

Jason Roy: 7/10

Roy continued from where he left off in the T20I series, taking the attack to the new ball and finding the boundary at will. He was dismissed in strange fashion by the extra bounce of Prasidh for a well-made 46, and he was electric in the field as well.

Jonny Bairstow: 8.5/10

Back to an opening slot in the 50-over format, Bairstow was by far the best England batsman on display in Pune. The 31-year-old nearly put the game out of India's reach in the first half of the run-chase, but an ill-advised pull saw him fall short of a well-deserved century.

Ben Stokes: 6/10

Batting at No. 3 in the absence of Joe Root, Stokes handed a simple catch to cover for just 1. But with the ball, he was exceptional, finishing his 8-over spell with figures of 3/34.

Eoin Morgan: 5/10

England's skipper had the responsibility of taking his team over the line in the chase, but fell to Shardul Thakur for 22 to hand India a way back into the contest. Morgan batted at his preferred No. 4 slot, and was handed a repreive on 0 when his opposition counterpart Virat Kohli shelled a straightforward chance at slip.

Jos Buttler: 2/10

Buttler found his pad rapped by an inswinger once again, with Thakur being the bowler on this occasion. He was dismissed for 2, and even a review couldn't save him.

Sam Billings: 4/10

Billings appeared to be a tad shaky during his 22-ball stay at the crease, which was brought to an end by a loose drive that went straight into the hands of Kohli at cover. He lost an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular spot in the side, and these won't be in unlimited supply.

Sam Curran: 6.5/10

Curran was accurate with the new ball and perhaps a tad unlucky to not pick up a wicket as he bowled his quota of overs for 48 runs. He came in to bat as low as No. 8, and holed out in the deep when his team needed him to hang in there.

Moeen Ali: 5.5/10

Ali's first innings didn't go to plan. He shelled an easy catch in the deep to hand Dhawan a lifeline, and bowled 3 overs for 28 runs. Although he made some amends with a promising 30 in the chase, he fell to Bhuvneshwar after a tame poke.

Mark Wood: 6.5/10

Wood was rapid as always, and was exceptional with the new ball. However, he was taken to the cleaners at the death by KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya, and finished with figures of 2/75 in his 10 overs. The express quick needs to step up at all stages of the innings for England in the absence of Jofra Archer.

Tom Curran: 4.5/10

Curran pipped Reece Topley to a spot in the England playing XI for this game, but he didn't justify the selection. He conceded 63 runs without picking up a wicket, and his dismissal for 11 was the final nail in the coffin in the second innings.

Adil Rashid: 3/10

Rashid created a few chances for England, but at the end of the day, he had nothing to show for apart from disappointing figures of 0/66 in 9 overs. The leggie bagged a duck in the chase as well.