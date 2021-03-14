India and England lock horns in the 2nd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The visitors currently hold a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series, thanks to their comprehensive 8-wicket victory in the 1st T20I. A shoddy batting display from Virat Kohli's men saw them concede the advantage in a series against England once again, but they will take heart from their historic comebacks in recent times.

Eoin Morgan and the team management won't look to make too many changes to a side that performed exceptionally well in the 1st T20I. Here is England's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I against India.

Openers: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk)

Jason Roy seemed to be in good nick in the 1st T20I

Jason Roy has been in nightmare form for the most part of the last year, but he made a welcome return to runs in the 1st T20I. The explosive opener, who went unsold in the 2021 Indian Premier League auction, scored 49 off 32 balls to put the game out of India's reach early in the second innings. He'll want to continue from where he left off.

Partnering Roy will be Jos Buttler, who was more than happy to play second fiddle in the 1st T20I. Everyone knows what Buttler is capable of, and India will do well to see the back of him early. He will also don the gloves for England in the 2nd T20I, although there is another option in Bairstow.

Middle order: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c)

Captain Morgan rounds off an imposing England middle order

The #1-ranked T20I batsman in the world, Dawid Malan slots in at No. 3 in the England batting lineup. The consistent left-hander played a calm 24-run knock in the 1st T20I to take his team over the line, and he is a vital component of the middle order.

Although Eoin Morgan's favoured position is No. 4, he has moved down a spot to accommodate Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow is capable of batting at any stage of the innings, and he proved that with a sparkling 26-run cameo in the 1st T20I.

Morgan, England's captain and lynchpin in the middle order, will play at No. 5. Such is the might of his team's top order that he hasn't even been required to bat on many occasions in the recent past.

