England's predicted playing XI for the 4th T20I against India

England, who hold a 2-1 lead, will look to clinch the 5-match series against India with a win in the 4th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

A couple of comprehensive 8-wicket victories on either side of a 7-wicket drubbing have put England in the ascendancy in the series. Arguably the best white-ball side in the world, Eoin Morgan's men would love a series win against India ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the country later this year.

England won't look to make any unnecessary changes to a team that has been in superb form. Here is their predicted playing XI for the 4th T20I against India.

Openers: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk)

Jason Roy failed in the 3rd T20I but he's in excellent form

Jason Roy wasn't in great form coming into this T20I series, but he scored 40s in each of the first two matches. Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur put the shackles on him before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him in the 3rd T20I, the explosive opener can be backed to give England another flying start.

A man who returned to form in the previous game with a Man of the Match performance, Jos Buttler recently moved up to 19th in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen. The wicket-keeper is only two places away from his best-ever ranking, and he could break that record by the end of this series.

Middle order: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c)

England captain Eoin Morgan is batting at No. 5

Speaking of rankings, #1 T20I batsman in the world Dawid Malan will bat at No. 3 for England in the 4th T20I. The southpaw has been in decent if unspectacular form, and he might look to convert his starts (24*, 24 and 18) into big scores.

Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan will make up the rest of England's middle order. While the former has played a couple of enterprising cameos in this series, captain Morgan hasn't been required with the bat in two of the three matches. Both batsmen seem to be in decent nick, and can be backed to pile on the runs if they get time in the middle.

