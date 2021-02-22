India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd Test vs England

After levelling the 4-match series 1-1 with a 317-run win in Chennai, the Indian cricket team faces off against Joe Root's England in the 3rd Test at Ahmedabad.

India have named a largely unchanged squad for the final two Tests, with the only inclusion being Umesh Yadav (subject to his fitness) at the expense of Shardul Thakur.

The 3rd Test will be a Day-Night encounter, and India don't have fond memories of their last outing with the pink ball. They'll take heart from the only D/N game they've played at home, which was a convincing win over Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

India's squad and predicted XI for the 3rd Test vs England

India squad for 3rd and 4th Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

It remains to be seen how the pink ball plays in the Motera Stadium, which will be hosting its first international game. The pitch assisted prodigious turn in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but only before dew set in. Also, the pink ball has historically favoured the pacers more.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd Test against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Advertisement

Shubman Gill has been a touch disppointing this series

After a stellar series Down Under, Shubman Gill has flattered to deceive in this series. He managed scores of 29 and 50 in the 1st Test, and was set to capitalise on these starts in the 2nd. But a difficut pitch to bat on in Chennai saw Gill dismissed LBW in both innings for 0 and 14. The team management has been clear about giving Gill a long rope, and he will look to justify their faith in his first pink-ball Test.

The youngster will be partnered by Rohit Sharma, who scored a stunning daddy hundred in the 2nd Test. Sweeping the spinners with confidence and trusting his defence, the opener scored 187 runs in the match to be one of the key men behind India's victory. Rohit will look to continue in the same vein in the 3rd Test.