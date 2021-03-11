Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

India vs England head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 5-match T20I series

The India vs England T20I series will help both teams prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup
The India vs England T20I series will help both teams prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 29 min ago
Preview
Advertisement

After an entertaining Test series, the India vs England rivalry will switch formats as the two teams lock horns in the shortest form of the game over the next few days.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the five India vs England T20Is this month.

The series will begin on Friday (March 12). The next four matches will happen on March 14, 16, 18, and 20, with the start time for all games being 7:00 PM local time.

India and England have been fierce rivals in the T20Is. Both nations hold the top two spots in the ICC T20I Rankings for teams, which signifies their success in this format.

The India vs England T20I series promises to be a closely-contested affair, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before the first T20I gets underway.

India vs England head-to-head stats

India has faced England 14 times in T20I cricket. Both teams have won seven games each. Their last meeting happened in Bristol, where the visitors beat Eoin Morgan's men by seven wickets.

Speaking of the two teams' head-to-head record on Indian pitches, England have emerged victorious thrice in six T20Is. This series will be the first time they will lock horns in a T20I in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

India vs England: Numbers you need to know before the T20I series

Virat Kohli has been very successful in India vs England T20Is
Virat Kohli has been very successful in India vs England T20Is

Virat Kohli has scored the most runs for India in T20Is against England. The Indian cricket team captain has aggregated 346 runs in 12 innings versus England at an average of 31.45.

Eoin Morgan has been the most successful English batsman in India vs England T20Is. The English skipper has amassed 314 runs in 11 innings, with his strike rate being 146.04.

Yuzvendra Chahal has accounted for nine wickets in six T20Is against England. He claimed a six-wicket haul when the two sides clashed in Bengaluru during the 2016/17 season.

Among the names present in England's T20I squad, Chris Jordan has the most wickets against India. The right-arm pacer has scalped six wickets in six T20Is at an economy rate of 8.70.

Published 11 Mar 2021, 14:42 IST
comments icon
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी