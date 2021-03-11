India vs England head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 5-match T20I series

After an entertaining Test series, the India vs England rivalry will switch formats as the two teams lock horns in the shortest form of the game over the next few days.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the five India vs England T20Is this month.

The series will begin on Friday (March 12). The next four matches will happen on March 14, 16, 18, and 20, with the start time for all games being 7:00 PM local time.

India and England have been fierce rivals in the T20Is. Both nations hold the top two spots in the ICC T20I Rankings for teams, which signifies their success in this format.

The India vs England T20I series promises to be a closely-contested affair, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before the first T20I gets underway.

India vs England head-to-head stats

India has faced England 14 times in T20I cricket. Both teams have won seven games each. Their last meeting happened in Bristol, where the visitors beat Eoin Morgan's men by seven wickets.

Speaking of the two teams' head-to-head record on Indian pitches, England have emerged victorious thrice in six T20Is. This series will be the first time they will lock horns in a T20I in Ahmedabad.

India vs England: Numbers you need to know before the T20I series

Virat Kohli has been very successful in India vs England T20Is

Virat Kohli has scored the most runs for India in T20Is against England. The Indian cricket team captain has aggregated 346 runs in 12 innings versus England at an average of 31.45.

Eoin Morgan has been the most successful English batsman in India vs England T20Is. The English skipper has amassed 314 runs in 11 innings, with his strike rate being 146.04.

Yuzvendra Chahal produces a career best 6/25 as India win the 3rd #IndvEng T20I by 75 runs to win the series 2-1: https://t.co/cc0OErkgSd pic.twitter.com/XaVxAHrGcS — ICC (@ICC) February 1, 2017

Yuzvendra Chahal has accounted for nine wickets in six T20Is against England. He claimed a six-wicket haul when the two sides clashed in Bengaluru during the 2016/17 season.

Among the names present in England's T20I squad, Chris Jordan has the most wickets against India. The right-arm pacer has scalped six wickets in six T20Is at an economy rate of 8.70.