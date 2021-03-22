Losing Joe Root leaves a massive hole: Eoin Morgan

Joe Root and his Test troops were consigned to a shattering 3-1 defeat in the series against India a couple of weeks ago. Since then, the English skipper has been accorded a much-needed break, meaning that he hasn’t been a part of the white-ball squads.

Though the Englishman has not been a certainty in T20I cricket lately, he has been an ever-present in Eoin Morgan’s ODI side. Unsurprisingly, the English skipper echoed similar thoughts on the eve of the game, suggesting that Joe Root’s absence has left a massive cavity in the batting order.

“Joe Root is a massive hole (in the batting unit) considering he is a guy who scores run a ball and averages 50. He has been exceptional for a long time and we are going to miss,” Eoin Morgan responded to a question from Sportskeeda.

However, Eoin Morgan, courtesy the vast talent at his disposal, seemed quietly confident that England would be able to tide over the absence of Joe Root.

“I hope Joe Root missing out does not change the dynamics too much. But it is just going to be a matter of someone else slotting at 3 and going about their business,” the English captain added.

Joe Root has been prolific for England in ODI cricket

As far as numbers are concerned, Joe Root has simply been fabulous for England and averages 50.10. Additionally, he was a massive component of the team that won the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he finished with 556 runs at an average of 61.77.

Furthermore, Joe Root has evolved as an off-spinner and his presence would’ve added more balance and flexibility to the English side. Nevertheless, even with Joe Root not in the fold, Eoin Morgan is expecting his charges to cope with whatever challenge India throw at them.

The 1st ODI is slated to be hosted at the MCA Stadium in Pune on the 23rd of March and is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm IST.